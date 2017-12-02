Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar Might Get A Shoulder-Length Haircut Soon, Some ‘Counting On’ Fans Believe

Jill Dillard caught everyone by surprise by being the next married Duggar daughter to start exploring beyond her conservative Christian roots. To the astonishment of the Duggar community, Jill began to wear jeans in public, followed by a pretty brazen revelation that she now has a nose ring. Such style choices, of course, are pretty much far too liberal for some female members of the iconic reality TV family.

While Jill has already surprised and impressed everyone at this point, some Counting On fans believe that the Duggar daughter might not be done just yet. Some members of the /r/19KidsandCounting subreddit, for one, have suggested that considering Jill’s most recent actions, it might not be long before the reality TV star decides to do something even more drastic — like cutting off her long locks and sporting a stylish, shoulder-length haircut.

The Duggar daughters have pretty much worn their hair long their whole lives. While cutting one’s hair short is not explicitly forbidden among the female members of the family, keeping their hair long seems to be the result of the Duggars’ religion and the preference of family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, as noted in a Bustle report. Jill is no exception to this, as the Duggar daughter has pretty much kept her hair long even before her family became reality TV stars.

Now, however, Jill is no longer required to wear her hair long to please her father’s preferences. If any, Jill’s style is currently approved by her husband, Derick Dillard, who appears to be just a tad bit less conservative than Jim Bob. Derick’s mom, for one, already wears pants on a regular basis, and she also wears her hair short.

When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just “washed”! ???? #laundryday #boymom???? #busymom A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:50am PST

With this in mind, several members of the /r/19KidsandCounting subreddit are speculating that Jill would likely debut a new haircut soon. The Duggar daughter, after all, seems to be going through a liberal phase, and a new hairstyle appears to fit the bill of something new without being way too worldly.

“I could see the hair happening. I don’t believe that in her everyday life, she wears it down all the time- I’ve had super long hair and a toddler at the same time, and it’s a recipe for disaster. She probably winds her hair up into a bun, and I can see her choosing a somewhat shorter cut to facilitate that,” wrote one member of the subreddit.

“I’m with you on the haircut. That’s a lot of hair, and it gets heavy,” wrote another.

The past few months of the year have been pretty challenging for Jill Duggar Dillard. After going through what seems to have been a difficult birth with Samuel, Jill had to contend with her husband receiving the ire of the reality TV community after he attacked fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings on Twitter.

Israel and Sam always love going to "Mima's" (pronounced 'mee – muh') house @cldilla for a good time! #grandmaalwayssaysyes A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Thus, in a lot of ways, it seems like Jill’s radical new changes, from her pants to her nose ring to a possible hairstyle change, are the Duggar daughter’s way of adapting to her rapidly changing life.