‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Considers A Future With Rafe, But All He Wants Is Hope Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal what happens after Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) sleep together. Both distraught following heartbreaking events, they find comfort in each other. Afterward, Sami begins to wonder if they should give romance another try. However, Rafe only has Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) on his mind.

Rafe and Sami have a history together and were once involved in a romantic relationship. When the two characters ran into each other on Friday, they talked about their troubles. This led to Rafe walking Sami to her hotel room, having a drink, and ending up in bed together.

Days of Our Lives spoilers published in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal what is going to happen next. The following morning, Sami contemplates a possible future with Rafe Hernandez. However, he has other ideas. All he can talk about is the woman he still loves, Hope Brady. Sami is quickly thrust from her daydream into reality when she realizes where his heart lies, Alison Sweeney explained.

“She wakes up kind of thinking that maybe there’s something that can come of this. But when Rafe starts talking about Hope, Sami realizes this is a one-night thing.”

At some point, Hope shows up at Sami’s hotel room, which forces Rafe to hide. He overhears their conversation and realizes how much Hope loves him. This is when Sami makes it her mission to get “Rope” back together again. Even though there have been hints of a possible reconciliation between Rafe and Hope on Days of Our Lives, spoilers tease a complication.

It is suggested that the “Safe” indiscretion is exposed. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Hope finds out. However, somebody does. With the news that Doug Horton (Bill Hayes) will give Rafe a warning, could he be the one that finds out about the one-night stand? What kind of warning will he give to Rafe and how will it affect the “Rope” romance? After all the trouble Rafe went to in order to get the blessings from various members of Hope’s family, it would be a shame if it were all for nothing.

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Rafe and Hope are still in love with each other. Both will have regrets about their words and actions. However, what can be forgiven and what will make a reconciliation out of the question? The only way to find out is to keep watching the NBC soap opera.

