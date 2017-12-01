‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Schedule Released – Every Episode Time And Date Revealed For ‘CBBUS’

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers reveal that even more info was released this afternoon from CBS. It came out earlier that the reality show would debut on February 7, but now we know even more. Although the abbreviated season will last two-and-a-half weeks, there will be lots of episodes, many of them lengthy to view the famous (and semi-famous) houseguests along with 24/7 access via CBS Live Feeds. Take a look at the detailed schedule below so you can set your DVR to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the first-ever U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

Detailed Celebrity Big Brother US schedule

CBS issued a press release this afternoon with their winter 2018 schedule, and that’s where they revealed the entire episode line-up. The network referred to the show as the celebrity edition but is billing the show simply as “Big Brother” on their schedule. That means if you have BB set up to auto-record, you should be all set. The first episode is set for Wednesday, February 7, and will be a one-hour episode followed by the two-hour debut of The Amazing Race, which features BB19 alums, Jessica Graf and Cody Hickson, who are still hot and heavy as a couple.

Mark. Your. Calendars. The celebrity edition of #BigBrother premieres February 7! pic.twitter.com/nP3Do6jTwM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) December 1, 2017

The 2018 Big Brother (Celebrity Edition) Episode Schedule

Wednesday, February 7, 8-9 p.m. EST (premiere)

Thursday, February 8, 8-9 p.m. EST

Friday, February 9, 8-10 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)

Sunday, February 11, 8-9 p.m. EST

Monday, February 12, 8-9 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 14, 8-9 p.m. EST

Friday, February 16, 8-10 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)

Sunday, February 18, 8-9 p.m. EST

Monday, February 19, 8-9 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 21, 8-9 p.m. EST

Friday, February 23, 8-10 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)

Saturday, February 24, 8-9 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 25, 8-10 p.m. EST (finale)

Speedy 13-Episode Season With Inconsistent Schedule

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from this official CBS press release make it clear that BB fans must be vigilant since the schedule is not as repetitive as usual and the short season means if you blink, you might miss an episode. There’s only one Thursday episode, even though that night is the staple of the standard Big Brother season since it’s live eviction night. But for CBB, there’s only one Thursday episode. There is a single Saturday edition that airs the night before the finale which will fall on a weekend, which is also unusual.

CBB kicks off February 7 and ends on February 25. There’s also a Valentine’s Day episode scheduled so that’s a heads up to plan your romance around your reality TV if you’re a Big Brother junkie. Plus, a mere three days after the finale of Big Brother celebrity edition is the debut of the next season of Survivor 36, which recently began casting. It will be a busy winter for fans of CBS reality TV with Amazing Race and Big Brother Celebrity Edition kicking off simultaneously followed by Survivor.

Celebrity Big Brother Casting Spoilers And Rumors

There has been a ton of speculation about which celebs might be in the Big Brother house, but nothing is confirmed yet. However, the latest CBB US casting rumor about Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from MTV’s Jersey Shore promised insight from an insider that knows Sammi and supposedly confirmed that she is skipping the JS reunion show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, to play celeb Big Brother. If you’re behind on all the latest Big Brother Celebrity Edition casting rumors, check out this round-up to see who might show up on CBBUS. Check back often for more Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and casting news.