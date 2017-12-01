‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 5: Dina Attacks Nikki, Hil Exposes A Secret, & Vicki Seduces Ravi?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 5, reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) bicker at each other while Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to play peacemaker. Nikki visits Jack to try to make amends. She wants to get back together and hopes that they can reconnect. Jack hears Nikki out, but before long, Dina and Nikki are arguing with each other. Jack is well aware that Nikki’s presence sends his mother’s blood pressure through the roof. For some reason, they just don’t get along.

“I’ve been telling you and telling you this woman has no dignity,” Dina tells Jack, according to SoapHub.

Nikki looks at Jack, hoping he would say something to his mother. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will probably take Dina’s side, which will only infuriate Nikki.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) chats with Ravi (Abhi Sinha) about his relationship with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Victoria asks him how their relationship is going, wondering if she appreciates him. Ravi will stand up for Ashley and might say that she has a lot going on in her life, both in her personal life and in business.

Victoria tells Ravi that if Ashley isn’t interested, she is. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria says that she is “very interested” in Ravi. Then, she gives him a sexy look.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ravi will go straight to Ashley about Victoria’s advance. It’s pretty much a given that Ashley will go through the roof. Y&R fans should see a heated confrontation between Victoria and Ashley during the week of December 4.

Victoria steps into her new role at Newman Enterprises and Tessa makes a confession. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/w6R34CtZoq #YR pic.twitter.com/WKw9ZnW8yJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary (Michael Morgan) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will announce a shocker about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah doesn’t know. Mariah seems surprised, as she thought she knew everything about her girl crush.

Hilary will probably reveal that Tessa stole Nikki’s gun and gave it to Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to kill Zack (Ryan Ashton). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Noah (Robert Adamson) is terrified what Hilary might say about his girlfriend.

After Hilary’s on-air report on Tessa’s secret, she feels backed into a corner and isn’t sure who she can trust. Mariah will probably come to her defense and try to get Hilary to back off.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.