Google Play Announces Its ‘Best Of 2017’ List Featuring ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Rick And Morty,’ And More

As we come to the end of 2017, various companies are releasing their “Best of 2017” lists, and Google Play is no exception. The Android-based app store, which also specializes in allowing the user to stream their favorite television shows in addition to playing their favorite games, has dropped a blog with the best and most popular apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and books in 2017.

According to the blog, Google Play’s “Best of 2017” includes some of the most popular shows on television today.

Games of Thrones, the smash HBO show that is currently filming its final season, came in at No. 1 in their list of top five shows of 2017. Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, and Doctor Who all rounded out the top five.

In terms of their “Best of 2017” games, it’s perhaps no surprise that Super Mario Run was the top downloaded game of 2017. Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Magic Tiles Three, Crash Arena Turbo Stars, and Ballz rounded out the top five.

The “Best of 2017” movies, according to Google Play, also featured some favorites, with Moana — the Disney animated hit starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui — taking the top spot. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Doctor Strange all found a home in the top five as well. It’s interesting to note that all of the films in the “Best of 2017” movies list, according to Google Play, are all Disney movies (Lucasfilm and Marvel are both owned by The Walt Disney Company).

This weekend, be a hero to your family & bring home Disney’s #Moana on Digital today, and Blu-ray Mar 7. Get it now: https://t.co/4Gwgb5SgHk pic.twitter.com/C9sBRtSrbI — Moana (@DisneyMoana) March 3, 2017

Finally, the “Best of 2017” apps, according to Google Play, featured some of the most popular apps currently on all devices. Photo Editor — Beauty Camera and Photo Filters was the top downloaded app of 2017. What the Forecast, the popular weather app that features snark and sarcasm in every report, came in at No. 2. And rounding out the top five were the Instagram add-on app Boomerang, Top Buzz Video, and Yarn-Chat Fiction.

Google Play’s Best of 2017 lists also feature the top streamed songs (two of which belong to rapper Kendrick Lamar) and the top downloaded books (Stephen King’s It was No. 2).