Who Is Matt Lauer’s Wife, Annette Roque, And His Net Worth And Salary At NBC News

Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, has come out to strongly support her husband in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him, which led to him losing his job at NBC News. According to her statement, he is a kind and “charming” man. She also questions the authenticity of the claims leveled against him.

The inappropriate sexual behavior allegations have left many of his colleagues at the network shocked. According to sources who spoke to People, they are a stark contrast to the character they have known. He has since issued a statement expressing the shame and embarrassment that he has brought upon himself and his close family and associates.

About Annette Roque

Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, is a former model and was born in 1966. Her father is of Indonesian descent, and her mother is Dutch. Brought up in Amsterdam, she chose to go to Paris at the age of 22 to realize her dream of becoming a model. She apparently got her big break when Patrick Lemire, a modeling agent, said she had stunning “exotic looks.” With her name out there, she was able to secure numerous modeling contracts and was soon featured in cosmetics ads across Europe.

"The firing of Lauer follows years of NBC News pressuring the high-profile anchor to maintain his image as a "family man" to appeal to the Today show's female-dominated audience, according to CBS News."https://t.co/gjKbE9GPxB — Almar Cote (@AlmarCote) December 1, 2017

She was also included in Victoria’s Secret and J.Crew catalogs once she moved to the United States. Concerning how she and Matt met, Maria Santoro, a stylist, set them up on a blind date. They apparently exchanged numbers, and their relationship grew from there, according to his revelation. They got engaged five months later and had three kids together: Jack Matthew Lauer, Thijs Lauer, and Romy Lauer.

Net Worth

Matt Lauer has an estimated net worth of over $100 million. His annual salary is said to have been at $25 million while at NBC News, according to Time. He is said to have received a $25 million a year contract from the network in 2012. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have reportedly bought numerous houses over the years in the Hamptons area. One of their properties is Richard Gere’s waterfront house, which features 12 bedrooms. The couple also owns a horse-training facility.

