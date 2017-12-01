‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brandon Beemer And Martha Madison Talk Shawn And Belle’s Return

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison are reprising the roles of Shawn and Belle. Since leaving Salem, the couple have been in Hong Kong. It turns out that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) was overseas with the couple. The reason for the trio coming back to town is because of Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting. The actors also discussed Tyler Christopher and Greg Rikaart.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Shawn and Belle’s return was discussed by the actors. When the two were last seen in Salem, Belle was offered a job by the DiMera family. It would require her working in Hong Kong. Around that same time, she reconciled with her husband, Shawn Brady. Tyler Christopher and Greg Rikaart, whose roles remain a mystery, were mentioned by Martha Madison.

“The only different thing is there’s usually new faces or people who have left. We got to say hi to Tyler and Greg Rikaart; that was really cool seeing them there.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Ciara Brady has been staying with Shawn and Belle overseas. It was teased that the reason the trio will come back to Salem is because of Theo’s shooting. As fans know, Theo and Ciara were close. In fact, Ciara finally admitted her romantic feelings for him in a letter. Unfortunately, he didn’t get that letter until too late due to Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) jealousy and insecurities. Brandon Beemer explained why they end up coming back.

“Ciara came to Hong Kong to stay with them and then Theo was shot and she’s distraught, and so is Claire, so they came back with Ciara. And, obviously, they have to deal with what’s going on with Theo. And then they find out that Hope [Kristian Alfonso] and Rafe [Galen Gering] broke up and they were engaged.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Martha Madison reveal that Belle and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will have some intense scenes together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sami lashes out at her sister over her telling Will Horton (Chandler Massey) about his affair with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

“I have to just say that in all the time that Ali and I have been on the show at the same time, we’ve never really worked together, so those are our first real scenes together that either one of us can remember. So that was really fun. Belle has a backbone now, so it’s backbone vs. backbone.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that when Sami attacks Belle, the lawyer might not sit back and take it. Fans might be pleasantly surprised by how Belle responds, especially after finding out about Sami’s horrendous plan involving Will and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

As fans recall, Sami forced Ben to recreate the attempted murder of Will Horton. However, the Necktie Killer couldn’t do it and told the young man everything. This includes that it was all Sami’s idea, which only made Will hate his mother even more. However, it is teased that in two weeks, the Salemite will make peace with Sami, but only time will tell if he truly forgives her.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.