‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ ‘Riverdale’ Spin-off Gets Big Order From Netflix, Won’t Be On CW

The fans have already heard about the new spin-off that is coming from Riverdale. The thing is this show is going to be all about Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Everyone expected it to be on CW, but it turns out that isn’t the case at all now. Variety shared that instead, it is going to air on Netflix when it starts. This is a big change for the show. It was first assumed that it would air on the same night as Riverdale or the next night and that the shows might go together a bit.

As of right now, they haven’t picked out a name for the show, but it will be about Sabrina. On Riverdale, there isn’t anything supernatural as of yet, but it does look like they are going to end up going there. This show is based on the Archie comics. It will be a one-hour drama that is based on the comic book Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

This is going to be different than the Sabrina the Teenage Witch that was on television before as she does have an evil side. It is going to be a bit hard for them to do episodes that go together now that Sabrina’s show will air on Netflix, but somehow they will figure it out.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the chief creative officer of Archie Comics, will serve as writer and executive producer. The show will have the same producers as they have on Riverdale. If this new show is even near the hit that Riverdale has been, then you know it will air a lot more seasons in the future. Everyone is excited to see how it turns out, but it is obvious that this show won’t be the same thing everyone loved when Melissa Joan Hart was the star.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Series Picked Up By Netflix With 2-Season Order https://t.co/wRdfW6RZRq pic.twitter.com/bN5MUZ4ehH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 1, 2017

The new show was already picked for two seasons on Netflix, which is great for a new show. The fans are just going to have to wait for news on when it will air and how they are going to make it work with Riverdale. It is very possible that she will make an appearance on their show before her own ends up airing.