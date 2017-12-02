Pamela Anderson Responds To Backlash Over Harvey Weinstein Victim-Blaming Comments

Pamela Anderson has responded to the backlash over her Harvey Weinstein victim-blaming comments. However, don’t expect the blonde bombshell to apologize. She is standing by her remarks but is explaining a little bit more about what she meant in the interview.

It all started when the former Playboy playmate made an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Thursday. The topic of conversation turned to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and Anderson told the host exactly how she felt about the situation.

However, instead of condemning the movie mogul, she went off on a tirade saying that the victims “knew what they were getting into” when they agreed to go into a hotel room alone with Weinstein. Even if a trusted person, like an agent, set up the meeting, Anderson believes that is not a good enough reason to go alone and claimed women should be smarter. She also shared that it was “common knowledge” in Hollywood that certain high-level men should be avoided.

Her comments sparked a firestorm of backlash against the Baywatch alum. Social media was in an uproar over the fact that the actress was victim blaming. Users were not holding back on their opinion about what Anderson had said. While some defended her, claiming she “knows Hollywood well,” there were others that called her “a stupid woman, saying stupid things.”

Although the backlash from Pamela Anderson’s comments about Harvey Weinstein’s victims had prompted her to respond on Instagram, she did not apologize for her remarks. Instead, in a very lengthy post, she discussed backlash, being safe and standing by what she said. She also makes it clear that she is an advocate for men too, not just women.

Not long after she posted on Instagram, Anderson told TMZ that she would not be “coerced into apologizing.” The reason she will not be saying sorry is that she knows the “issues are complex.” She also made it 100 percent clear to the website that she is not a fan of Weinstein and thinks he is a “disgusting pig,” which is why she avoided working with him.

There does not appear to be any end insight into the current Hollywood sexual harassment scandal. Everyone has an opinion, including Pamela Anderson who is not too popular right now because of her comments regarding the victims of Harvey Weinstein.