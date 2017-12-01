Melania Trump And Michelle Obama: Laura Ingraham Notices Something About Media Coverage Of The First Ladies

A double standard is part and parcel of the news media coverage of Melania Trump as opposed to Michelle Obama, and political ideology is the reason. That is the contention of Laura Ingraham, the host of The Ingraham Angle on the Fox News Channel.

In an monologue delivered on her show, which airs at 10 p.m. Eastern time, Ingraham argued that many media outlets seem to think that it is okay to trash conservative women.

A former model and businesswoman who was born in Slovenia and speaks five or six languages, Melania Trump, 47, married the future president in 2005 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006. She is the first naturalized citizen to become America’s first lady. A former Democrat and independent, Donald Trump ran for president as a first-time candidate on the GOP ticket.

According to Ingraham, the media is playing politics in the way it covers the current first lady, Fox News Insider detailed.

“A first lady double standard…She’s gracious, she’s generous and she’s beautiful inside and out. So, if Melania Trump were a liberal, it would be a nonstop love fest from the media. But, since she’s married to President Trump, it’s a very different story.”

The mainstream media, and often along with the social justice cohort on Twitter, have mocked Melania, among other things, for her choice of footwear, wardrobe, and her accent, and most recently the way she decorated the White House for the Christmas season, the Fox News anchor insisted.

Ingraham contrasted that portrayal with what she described as the fawning coverage by the media of her predecessor, Michelle Obama, with clips from Barbara Walters, Oprah, and Brian Williams as examples.

“Everything was great about Michelle Obama,” Ingraham claimed about the journalism during the prior presidential administration. Barack and Michelle Obama are Democrats.

The media seems to lack the Christmas spirit when it comes to the current first lady, Laura Ingraham implied, as she continued.

“Online, some are comparing nighttime images of the Christmas decorations to a total nightmare. The real nightmare…is the double standard that has become so obvious, so routine, and apparently so acceptable where conservative women are concerned. The only acceptable, real, authentic woman in the media landscape today is a liberal woman, a progressive one. And if you’re not, you’re just too dumb, you’re too stupid to know the difference…It’s a glaring double-standard. It has to end. It’s so obvious. Leave the first lady alone, and just enjoy the decorations. It’s Christmas time.”

As part of the most recent prime-time schedule shakeup on FNC, The Ingraham Angle launched on October 30. A longtime Fox News contributor and substitute host on the network, Laura Ingraham, 54, also anchored her own program on MSNBC in the 1990s.

Along with a syndicated radio show, she is an author and co-founder of the LifeZette website and was a political commentator on ABC’s This Week. Ingraham’s “angle” is that she is a vocal advocate of President Trump’s populist agenda and a critic of Never Trump Republicans and liberal Democrats alike.

A single mother-of-three, Laura Ingraham is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia law school, and worked in the Reagan administration as a speechwriter and for Justice Clarence Thomas at the U.S. Supreme Court. She anchors the show from FNC’s Washington bureau.

In a follow-up commentary, Laura Ingraham claimed that much of the media’s disdain for Melania Trump is because she is bringing back a more traditional form of Christmas celebration to the first family’s official residence.

“All they can do is snipe and criticize — the double standard with Michelle and their continued deification of her is obvious,” Ingraham asserted.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, regardless of the snarky media coverage as Trump supporters like Laura Ingraham perceive it, Melania Trump was greeted like a rock star by school children visiting the White House on Monday in connection with the unveiling of the executive mansion’s Christmas decor.

