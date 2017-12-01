‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Baby Sam Pulls Through, Scott Moves In, And Victor Offers Tessa $100,000?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 4 reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) calls Lily (Christel Khalil) to let her know that baby Sam needs more blood before the doctors take him to surgery. She tells him that she will give the twins the message so they can go and donate.

When Lily tells Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) that the baby needs her help, she explodes. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she cannot believe the nerve of her father to ask them to help the infant.

Lily explains that she donated because it was the right thing to do. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mattie refuses to donate, but she told Lily to let her dad know she’s thinking of him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon (Sharon Case) tells Scott (Daniel Hall) that she has something to talk to him about later. He smiles and says that he has something to ask her, too.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) admire the Christmas tree at the ranch. Devon (Bryton James) arrives with a photographer, who is going to take some family pictures. Abby (Melissa Ordway) arrives with a chip on her shoulder about taking the blame for the sex ring scandal. Sharon and Faith arrive, and Victor asks her to invite Scott. Victor claims that Scott is “just like family to him.”

Sharon congratulates Victoria for her Newman Enterprises promotion. Moments later, Sharon warns Victoria to keep her paws off her boyfriend. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria fires back by saying that Scott can speak for himself.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) goof around with Noah (Robert Adamson) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at the penthouse. Chelsea suggests they pop in at Victor’s just to make him happy. Of course, Nick refuses, stating the Mustache cannot take anything else from him.

Tessa gets a text from Devon to come to the ranch immediately. Chelsea takes a call from Victor, who warns her again not to blow him off.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) arrives at the hospital to have his blood tested for Sam. Moments later, Mattie arrives and is ready to go to the lab. A little while later, Cane announces that Sam made it through surgery and the doctor said everything looks good.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Noah and Tessa arrive at the ranch. Victor pulls Noah aside, and he tells him about Tessa stealing Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gun and giving it to her sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Victor says that Tessa’s actions implicated the whole Newman family in Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) murder. Noah argues that Tessa was just protecting her sister, but Victor disagrees. He thinks that Noah would stop seeing her immediately.

Noah confronts Tessa about the gun and inquires why she is with him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she didn’t tell him so he wouldn’t be implicated in the theft in any way. She understands if he wants to end things because she has brought a lot of drama to his family.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria comments that Abby’s changed since Zack kidnaped her. Abby replies that the whole ordeal taught her not to let others take advantage of her.

Victor corners Tessa and offers her $100,000 to disappear and never contact Noah ever again. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she refuses his offer and proclaims that she wants to be with Noah.

Back at Sharon’s place, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon gives Scott a stocking to hang over the fireplace. She tells him that she is asking him to move in with her. Without thinking, Scott agrees. Sharon asks him what he was going to ask her. He replies that it doesn’t matter anymore; her commitment to him is all that matters.

It sounds like Scott will not be taking the NYC job offer and will stick around in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.