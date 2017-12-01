‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: When Does Matthew Ashford Return? Ghost Jack Deveraux Saves JJ From Suicide?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for December 2017 reveal Matthew Ashford is reprising the role of Jack Deveraux. Find out when he is expected to make an appearance. Also, since it occurs around the same time as JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) attempted suicide, will the deceased character turn up to save his son from an early death?

According to She Knows, a scene featuring Jack and JJ was accidentally released by hair and wardrobe staff on July 20. The website explained that the timing of the leaked scene indicates Matthew Ashford’s character will appear on Days Of Our Lives five months later to the day. If that is accurate, then that means Jack Deveraux will show up on December 20.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm JJ will try to commit suicide around Christmas. Actress Camila Banus, who portrays Gabi Hernandez, released that information during an Instagram live chat. She stated the suicide scene was the reel she submitted for the Emmy awards.

Since that is about the same time as Jack’s return on Days Of Our Lives, will the dead character show up in time to save his son? It is implied by Banus’ statement that she will be part of JJ’s suicide storyline. It is speculated that she might find him after he tries to kill himself and calls someone for help.

As for Jack Deveraux, JJ might see a ghostly apparition of his dead father while unconscious. Jack previously appeared to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) while she was battling her painkiller addiction. It only makes sense that Jack would show up to help his son at a time when he is needed the most.

Since JJ shot Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), Abe (James Reynolds) has been determined to make the detective pay. However, Abe has known JJ since he was a baby. They are practically like family, making the situation even more difficult. Some fans believe that the only way Abe will stop trying to destroy JJ’s life is if the detective tries to take his own life. Perhaps that will be the wake-up call Abe needs to understand this was just a horrible accident.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.