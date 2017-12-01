‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Case Reveals The Road To ‘Shick’ Will Be Slow, But Is The End Game

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will find their way back to each other, but it will take some time. Currently, they are both in relationships with other people, and they seem content. The former married couple is in a good place and can finally lean on each other for support.

It was only a year ago that Sharon lost her mind and tried to hide the fact that Sully, the boy she thought she gave birth to, was actually Christian Newman, Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Nick’s son. She didn’t think Dylan (Steve Burton) would be able to handle handing over the baby to Nick to raise. While it was difficult and ended her marriage, in the end, she grew from the experience, and her relationship with Nick survived.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that over the next few weeks Sharon will face heartbreak when she finds out her boyfriend, Scott (Daniel Hall), had sex with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). It will be a crushing blow, and it could end her relationship. At the moment, she is happy with Scott, and she wants to ask him to move in with her.

According to Soap Central, Sharon And Scott will hit a speed bump in their relationship when Sharon discovers he slept with Abby while in the storage unit. Many Young and the Restless viewers believe that the scoop will send Sharon on a downward spiral.

Sharon Case revealed that she doesn’t think it will cause a bipolar episode for her alter ego. She believes Sharon has really grown and learned how to manage her mental illness.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon and Nick, or “Shick” as their fans like to call them, could get back together. Apparently, their reunion is in progress, but it’s happening very slowly. Nick trusts Sharon, and he admires the way she has handled all the drama and stress in her life. It’s the starting point for their reunion, which could be a year or more away.

When everything blows up, Sharon will have her heart broken by Scott and Abby’s tryst. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will be there for his ex-wife and offer her support. Nick will have his own drama to deal with soon, too. He will learn that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Victor (Eric Braeden) lied about his son’s paternity. Apparently, there’s a chance that he is Adam’s (Justin Hartley) son.

Perhaps, the former married couple will lean on each other and decide to give their relationship another try. At least, that’s the direction Sharon Case believes the storyline is going.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.