Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador Make Major Move On Instagram Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Season 13

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador may finally be ready to put an end to their feud with Vicki Gunvalson.

Following the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 weeks ago, Judge and Beador made a bold move on Instagram, as they seemingly made a joint decision to re-follow their former friend Gunvalson.

News of the re-follow hit Twitter earlier this week when a fan caught the social media activity and captured a screenshot for his fans and followers. A short time later, a Real Housewives fan page, Bravo Connoisseur, shared the tweet with their audience and added the caption, “Season 13,” suggesting that fans will likely see the women’s rekindled relationship during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were confronted by Vicki Gunvalson during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 in regard to a possible reconciliation but, at the time, the women were not open to the idea. Although they did allow talks to happen, they weren’t able to move on during filming but seemed to have made progress in the weeks since production wrapped.

In addition to re-following Vicki Gunvalson on Instagram, Tamra Judge recently confirmed that she and Gunvalson have been in touch in recent weeks.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were extremely close to one another years ago, but after Gunvalson took the side of her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, in claims of having stage four Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and later spoke of Eddie Judge possibly being homosexual, the women’s friendship came to an abrupt end.

As for Vicki Gunvalson’s friendship with Shannon Beador, that relationship came to an end after Gunvalson claimed to have been told that Beador’s now-estranged husband, David Beador, had been physically abusive towards her during their 17-year marriage. While Gunvalson claimed to have proof of the statements she made, she never revealed any such thing and said that if she did, she would likely cause tons of pain for the entire Beador family.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and their co-stars are expected to return to filming with Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime next year.