NBC Reportedly Considering Willie Geist To Replace Matt Lauer On ‘Today’

NBC is reportedly considering Willie Geist to replace Matt Lauer on Today. Since Lauer was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior by the network, rumors have run wild that Megyn Kelly is the front runner for getting the co-anchor chair, but several sources tell Entertainment Tonight it’s untrue. However, NBC does have a replacement in mind.

According to the entertainment news source, Willie Geist is the one NBC has in mind to replace Matt Lauer. He’s filled in for Lauer in the past on the morning news show and hosts his own segment of the program over the weekend on Sunday Today. The 42-year-old is also co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Kelly, who hosts the 9 a.m. hour of Today, started her gig with NBC’s morning news crew in September. Despite her relatively new arrival to the studio, she’s pegged to take on the most coveted spot in morning television. One source explained that’s not the case at all and that network executives like her where she’s at.

“The network likes Megyn in her current role,” the source told ET. “The rumor around the Today show offices is that Willie Geist could be the one to replace Matt.”

Another source from the network told ET that it’s evident changes need to be made in how things are run and to take a good hard look at what’s important. It’s been a difficult week for all of Lauer’s colleagues at the set.

“It is really clear that we need to change the way we do our day-to-day work and figure out our priorities,” the source shares. “It’s been a rough week for everyone.”

Savannah Guthrie is said to be “affected the most” over Matt Lauer’s firing. The insider explains that she’s not been herself and is “shaken.” Thursday morning she was noticeably in “deep thought and preoccupied” when the cameras weren’t rolling. Her upbeat persona on-air is a front, but she’s really struggling with the demise of her former co-anchor behind-the-scenes.

Guthrie was visibly upset when she and Hoda Kotb announced Matt Lauer’s exit from the show Wednesday morning. She shared with viewers that she respected Lauer as a colleague and that the news she was delivering was shattering.

Will Guthrie have a new co-anchor with Willie Geist on Today? It’s unknown who’s going to be Matt Lauer’s replacement on the show, but don’t be surprised if more names emerge on who may take over the morning news spot.