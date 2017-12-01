‘Celebrity Big Brother US’ Spoilers: Premiere Date Revealed, Season Will Only Last 18 days?

Celebrity Big Brother US (CBBUS) spoilers tease that CBS revealed a few tidbits about the highly anticipated season. Ever since the network revealed that they planned to air a Winter celebrity installment, the hard-core viewers have been glued to the internet, hoping for a small detail about the series.

Big Brother’s Twitter page revealed that CBBUS would premiere on Wednesday, February 7 with a two-hour episode. The series will be very short, ending on Sunday, February 25. That’s right; it will only last 18 days.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the series will air 13 episodes before ending on Sunday, February 25. It’s a risky move for CBS to go up against the Winter Olympics. It’s not the only network going up against the Winter Olympics either. Apparently, ABC is planning on airing a condensed Bachelor season during the winter games.

Amazing Race will return on January 3 for a regular season, and on February 28, Survivor will return for its 36th season.

Celebrity Big Brother US fans hoped that the season would be longer than a few weeks. They knew that it probably wouldn’t be three months but to condense the season to 18 days is upsetting to many fans.

Julie Chen acknowledged that the CBBUS fans are probably upset about the short season but promised that it wouldn’t lack in the drama department. She vowed that the season would be action-packed and will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Mark. Your. Calendars. The celebrity edition of #BigBrother premieres February 7! pic.twitter.com/nP3Do6jTwM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) December 1, 2017

“It’s going to be more intense than what you’re used to seeing because it’s going to be concentrated,” says Chen. “Picture everything about Big Brother, but nonstop action because it’s going to be on a fast-forward button.”

Celebrity Big Brother US will have livefeeds that will show the houseguests 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With a season this short, the livefeeds will be a must for the viewers to really experience the season.

Julie explained that this season would be an experiment for CBS. They want to test the waters to see if America is interested in Celebrity Big Brother. They know that their viewers love the Summer season but aren’t sure how the fans will react to celebrities inside the Big Brother house.

Even though the season will be short, Celebrity Big Brother US fans remain excited to see the show. Now, the CBBUS fans will wait until CBS announces the cast, which should be in late January.

Celebrity Big Brother will premiere in February on CBS.