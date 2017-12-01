WWE Rumors: Is WWE Planning Women’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Or Not Interested?

A women’s WWE Royal Rumble 2018 match has been part of the WWE rumors lately, just based on the fact there have been several new call-ups from NXT. Among them are Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on WWE Raw and Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott on SmackDown Live. The arrival of more females to both rosters has led to the belief that WWE was trying to boost the number of women available for either a women’s tag team title or an over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match. However, now it’s sounding like the latter of these might not be something that’s going forward.

On Thursday, the WrestleZone website indicated that Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the idea of a women’s Rumble match. While the numbers have been increasing in terms of available women between Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT’s roster, it seems WWE is not talking about having a Rumble match. Instead, it’s been noted that the recent call-ups were made more as a reason to mix things up in the respective women’s divisions on the two brands. Basically, both the brands were needing some new talent mixed in to bring new matches and feuds for WWE fans to watch.

WWE’s new trio led by Paige was brought to ‘Raw’ as a way to spice up the women’s roster and matches. WWE

There are plenty of available women to compete in this sort of match. As of right now, the WWE Raw roster has champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Paige, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville. SmackDown Live boasts Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Tamina. There’s also Lana, who really hasn’t been doing any more wrestling since her work with former women’s champion Naomi months ago. Nikki Bella hasn’t really retired, nor has her sister Brie Bella, and both have been mentioned in rumors to return in 2018.

A WWE women’s Royal Rumble match would be a great way to showcase the division, make history, and give a major boost to someone new to the main roster like Asuka, or even UFC star Ronda Rousey, who has yet to make any sort of in-ring debut. It doesn’t need 30 women competing like the men’s match and could be limited to 20 participants just for time’s sake. However, it seems that at the moment, WWE is either being very quiet about the match happening or really giving it no consideration at all for the upcoming pay-per-view in January.

