‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry ‘Freaked Out’ After Earthquake Strikes Her Hometown

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a busy single mother of three. The MTV personality often details the good and the bad in her life on her reality show, podcast, and on social media. However, Kail says she was completely freaked out recently when a situation beyond her control hit her hometown in Delaware recently.

According to a Dec. 1 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry’s hometown was hit by an earthquake recently, and the Teen Mom 2 star was startled by the act of nature. Lowry, who lives in the state of Delaware, revealed that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook her house when it hit.

Lowry told the outlet that she had a leak in her home last week and when the earthquake hit, a plumber and a contractor were there repairing the damage. The workers were fixing the leak damage when the house began to shake. The Teen Mom 2 star admits that she was confused about what was happening at the time, saying that she believed for a moment that the shaking had to do with more problems and damage from the leak, adding that she thought her washing machine could possibly be falling through her ceiling.

Thankfully, Kailyn Lowry and her family members are just fine, in fact, that earthquake seemingly didn’t cause too much damage in her hometown. Lowry’s baby daddy, Jo Rivera, who lives close to the Teen Mom 2 star in Delaware, also revealed he felt the impact of the earthquake, tweeting that everything is “good, ” but that they were “just surprised.”

So much to talk about on our podcast ???? follow @coffeeconvospodcast ✨ make up by @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Of course, Kailyn Lowry isn’t the first Teen Mom 2 star to deal with mother nature. Leah Messer’s home state of West Virginia was hit with a terrible flood back in 2016, and Briana DeJesus’ hometown of Kissimmee, Florida was impacted by Hurricane Irma earlier this year, but her area was not hit as hard as others in the United States and as other parts of the world during hurricane season of 2017.

Since Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska are currently filming the next season of Teen Mom 2, it seems that perhaps the scary moment may have been caught by MTV cameras, and fans may get to see her reaction in an upcoming episode of the show.