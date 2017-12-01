‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: BM Jason Recovers Drew’s Memory And Identity, Kim Confesses Oscar’s Paternity

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) declaration that SB Jason is the real Jason Morgan leaves BM Jason in a state of shock and disbelief. General Hospital spoilers tease that Drew (Billy Miller) goes into withdrawal while Jason “Stone Cold” Morgan (Steve Burton) teams up with mob boss Sonny (Maurice Benard) to track down the person behind the memory experiments.

Kim Is Link To The Past That Helps Drew Recover Lost identity

However, Drew (Billy Miller) won’t brood in isolation for too long over his predicament. He will have to start the journey toward adjusting to the reality of his new identity. General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint that Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) will play an important role in Drew’s recovery of his identity. She is the link to Drew’s lost past that helps him to recover his memory and regain his identity.

Fans will recall that after Kim tracked Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) house, she had a brief encounter with BM Jason. BM Jason later admitted to Sam that he couldn’t shake off the feeling that he had met Kim somewhere before. This is a clear signal to viewers that contrary to Andre’s assertion that the effects of the memory experiments were permanent and irreversible, it is likely that Kim will help to trigger BM Jason’s buried Drew memories.

Sam Fights For Future In The Aftermath Of Andre’s Revelation

While Drew struggles to recover his lost identity, he faces distracting challenges. The most important would be the impact of SB Jason’s move to claim back his personal assets and family.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4-8, from TV Source Magazine, state that Sam fights for her future with Drew. She makes a firm decision to stay with Drew despite Andre’s shocking reveal. It seems that while Drew struggles to adjust to his new identity, Sam will play a major role in helping to mitigate the disruptive impact of the inevitable changes. Spoilers reveal that Sam seeks help from her mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). She also later meets SB Jason at the pier and asks for help.

Danny (T.K. Weaver) and Jake (Hudson West) will have to be updated about the new developments. Danny and Jake are SB Jason’s children, not Drew’s. However, Scout is Drew’s child.

Jason Morgan or Andrew Cain… the truth is REVEALED today! Tune into a thrilling, new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WXwNeS4bQF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 1, 2017

Kim Confesses Truth About Oscar’s Paternity

BM Jason’s transition to the identity of Andrew Kane will involve sorting out his relationship with Kim and Oscar.

Barring unexpected and shocking plot twists, it will emerge that Kim and Drew had been lovers when they met in San Diego 15 years ago and that Oscar was the product of the affair. Oscar and Scout are, therefore, half-siblings.

Is he Andrew or Jason? Find out on a brand-new, nail-biting episode of #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/O0l5tiNiPe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 1, 2017

Sam, Drew, And Kim, Love Triangle?

It remains to be seen how Drew’s reconnection with Kim impacts his relationship with Sam. However, fans can expect shocking twists and complexities along the way. There are strong indications that Kim is hiding something about her past with Drew, and she appears to be scared about it. She lied to Carly (Laura Wright) after she mistook SB Jason for Drew at the Thanksgiving party. She claimed she had run in the same social circles with Drew in San Diego and that Drew, a Navy SEAL, had dated her friend.

Fans have speculated about the dreadful secret that Kim is hiding. However, regardless of the details that emerge, Kim will eventually confess the truth about Oscar’s paternity. She could confess that Oscar is Drew’s son. However, if it turns out that Oscar is not Drew’s son, Drew could still adopt him as his son. Oscar is clearly in need of a father figure in his life, as Celeb Dirty Laundry observed.

Oscar is also clearly a way of compensating Drew for his loss of Danny and Jake.