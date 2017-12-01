Chris Pratt is warning fans that there is a guy out there who is pretending to be him and luring people in on social media. Pratt says the person has set up a fake Facebook account in an to attempt to trick fans into thinking that the account was Chris Pratt interacting with his fans.

Chris Pratt went on his official Instagram account, which is @PrattPrattPratt, to tell his fans that all of his social media accounts have the blue check and always be suspicious if a celebrity account doesn’t have a blue check next to the account name.

“PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking.”

Chris Pratt says he is angered and concerned that this person could be committing evil deeds while pretending to be him, and the fake Chris Pratt better look out.

“Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop. My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE ‘VERIFIED’ CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I’m sorry.”

Chris Pratt is warning fans to please block this person if they are contacted or friended on social media. He also spoke directly to the imposter, saying that they should stop immediately or they will be very unhappy with the outcome.

The fake account was reported to Facebook by Christ Pratt, and Facebook confirmed that claiming to be another person violates community standards, they explained in a statement to Page Six. They confirm that as fake accounts like that of Chris Pratt are reported, they are deleted.

Facebook says they are working to improve their systems with checks and balances to see if someone has mutual friends or any links to see if a particular account “friends” people with no other links in common.

“It’s an area we’re continually working to improve so that we can provide a safe and secure experience on Facebook.”

Initially, Facebook said it was looking into the fake Chris Pratt matter.

Just gazin’ off in the distance sippin’ some coffee from my FREAKIN’ FBI MUG. #burtmacklin A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that the fake Chris Pratt Facebook account has been deleted, but there is no word on who the imposter was and if they made contact with any Chris Pratt fans outside of social media.

HuffPost said most people, unbeknownst to them, have followed a fake celebrity account and that it is sadly pretty easy to impersonate a celebrity online. Derek Luke of Empire said that someone built a whole Instagram account and included personal photos lifted from other sources to make fans believe that the Instagram account really belonged to Luke.

Before the actual Derek Luke blew the whistle on the fake Luke, the imposter amassed 78,000 followers and went as far as to invite fans to fake auditions. The real Derek Luke went on Access Hollywood to say that what might have started as a joke had taken on a potentially dangerous turn and he wanted fans to know.

“Someone is trying to mess with my life.”

This is just one more story that lets people know to be careful online and to supervise children to limit who they talk to online.