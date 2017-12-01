MLB Free Agency 2017 Rumors: Free Agent Jay Bruce Has Interest From Mets, Mariners, & Rockies

With MLB free agency 2017 and all sorts of trade rumors swirling, outfielder Jay Bruce finds himself among the players receiving strong interest from several teams right now. While there have been recent free agency rumors of the New York Mets signing Bruce to play for them again, two other teams have emerged. A new report indicates that the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies also have expressed interest in trying to sign Jay Bruce to their roster during the MLB free agency period. Which team has the best chance to sign the right-fielder, though?

Just recently, the New York Daily News reported that the top team might be the New York Mets as Bruce has also expressed interest in signing with his former team this offseason. The nine-year veteran could return to the team he played for briefly, as he was with the team for over 150 games from the 2016 MLB season through the current season. The Mets failed to trade him before the deadline this past August, so he was claimed off the waivers by the Cleveland Indians. Now with free agency leverage, it was reported in early November that Bruce is asking for between $80 million to $90 million on a five-year deal.

Jay Bruce could make a return to the NY Mets, although two other MLB teams have interest in signing him. Julie Jacobson / AP Images

Bruce’s agent, Matt Sosnick, has said there has been quite a bit of interest coming in about Bruce, but the New York Mets have yet to make any official offer.

“There have not been any substantial discussions with Jay’s camp and the Mets this offseason. But we’ve agreed to stay in touch.”

A tweet from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicates that the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies also have emerged as suitors for the free agent. Nightengale added that both teams are seeking “more offensive punch” for their rosters and Bruce would certainly fill the bill. The longtime Cincinnati Reds slugger is a three-time National League All-Star with a 0.249 career batting average along with 277 home runs and 838 RBIs. In the 2017 MLB season, he hit 0.254 with 36 homers and 101 RBIs.

It would seem that the New York Mets would be the frontrunners based on Jay Bruce and his former team having “mutual interest” in him playing there. However, if the Mariners or Rockies manage to make the right price for Bruce and his agent’s liking, he could very well be swinging for the fences in Seattle or Colorado next season.