‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Dropping Hints They Are Finally Ready For Kids?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got caught up on family time over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Counting On stars shared some photos of their nephews after the holiday, sparking even more speculation that baby fever is in the air. Are Jinger and her husband finally ready to start a family of their own?

Quality Time With The Nephews

Jinger took to Instagram over the weekend to share some snaps of Vuolo cradling his two young nephews, Henry and Spurgeon. Vuolo smiled big while holding the young ones in what turned out to be a super adorable photo.

Fans, of course, were quick to comment on the cute post and how Vuolo is a great uncle. Vuolo also uploaded a pic of his nephews during breakfast. The little ones looked thrilled to be enjoying breakfast with their uncle, who tagged the image by writing, “Breakfast w/ “Happy Henry” & “the Spurge.” Fans couldn’t get enough of the photos, and it left us wondering if Jinger and Vuolo are finally thinking about having little ones of their own.

Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Will Undoubtedly Make Great Parents

It’s undeniable that Jinger and Vuolo had a great time with their nephews over the Thanksgiving weekend. Although the couple has not confirmed their plans to start a family, it’s clear that they love spending time with Jessa Duggar’s sons, and it looks like Henry and Spurgeon had a great time as well.

Nephew time! A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:42am PST

There’s no telling if this will spark baby fever for the Counting On couple, but we’re pretty confident they’ll make great parents whenever they decide to start expanding the family.

Is Jinger Expecting Her First Child With Vuolo?

Unfortunately, Jinger and Vuolo have been coy about all the pregnancy rumors. According to the Hollywood Gossip, the couple continues to tease the pregnancy on social media, making it hard to determine what’s true.

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Amid a sea of rumors, the pair recently shared a photo of themselves holding giant lollipops. Vuolo mentioned sugar and spice in the post, which led some fans to speculate that the pic was a pregnancy teaser.

Breakfast w/ “Happy Henry” & “the Spurge” A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Apparently, some fans believed that sugar and spice meant that the two were having a girl. Unfortunately, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have not commented on the rumors, so we’ll have to wait and see if any of them are true.