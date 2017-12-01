‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: SB Jason & Sonny Use Anna As Bait To Lure Faison From Hiding

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4-8 reveal that the search for Faison may soon come to an end. Sonny (Maurice Benard) vowed to help Steve Burton’s Jason find out the truth about the memory mapping study, and hence they paired up to interrogate Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) about Faison (Anders Hove). Dr. O told them that she could not help them to get hold of Faison, but just after they left, she tipped Faison off that they were on the hunt for him.

Obviously, courtesy of Dr. Obrecht, Faison will go into deep hiding as Sonny and SB’s Jason try to track him down. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that Sonny will find a key piece of information which he will share with Stone Cold Jason. He will show him the area that he believes Faison is located in, but since Dr. O has warned Faison, GH viewers know that it is unlikely that Faison will remain there.

General Hospital spoilers state that since Sonny is so committed to discovering the person behind the Drew/Jason mystery, he will turn to Anna (Finola Hughes) for help. Sonny knows that Faison is obsessed with Anna and that it might be worth it to use Anna as bait to help lure him out of his hiding place. By setting a trap that Faison can’t resist, Stone Cold Jason and Sonny could finally capture the man who could be responsible for this mess.

GH viewers know that Anna has her plate full with Cassandra (Jessica Tuck). Luckily, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Finn (Michael Easton) are also working the Cassandra case. General Hospital spoilers tease that if Sonny really needs her, she could provide the incentive needed to lure Faison out. Anna can always be relied on when there is an emergency situation, and Sonny is counting on this fact.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 8-12 reveal that yet another clue will be uncovered. This time it will be Stone Cold Jason who will investigate the lead. Faison will be found, no doubt, at some point but it remains to be seen whether he will clear up the mystery. Since this story has a 9-month arc, the chances are that this could be only the beginning of a long and exciting journey.