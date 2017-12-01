‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Dec 4-8: Chelsea Caves To Blackmail And Kevin Confesses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 4-8 tease blackmail, a scheme is exposed, life and death drama, the possibilities of a new couple, and another couple hitting the skids when a lie is revealed. Heading into the holidays, romance flourishes but so do power struggles at both Jabot and Newman Enterprises. Here’s what happens next week on the CBS soap.

Y&R spoilers Monday, December 4

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday indicate that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) demands that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) dance to his tune and show up to the family tree lighting. Chelsea caves and insists to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) that they put in an appearance. Nick questions, but he’ll do what Chelsea wants.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) learns that her husband’s other daughter, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), is making demands about her return to NE and is pushing Nikki’s daughter to her wit’s end. Abby offers Victor an ultimatum about her return but will he cave? The sister squabble could lead Abby to target JT.

Spoilers Tuesday, December 5

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps for Tuesday indicate that there’s fallout from Victor telling Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) that Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) stole Nikki’s gun and gave it to Crystal Porter (Morgan Obenreder). Noah wants answers from Tessa about how she put his family into the tough position of being linked to the weapon that killed the awful Zack Stinnett (Ryan Ashton).

Victoria steps into her new role at Newman Enterprises and Tessa makes a confession. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/w6R34CtZoq #YR pic.twitter.com/WKw9ZnW8yJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 29, 2017

This could be what splinters Noah and Tessa and leads her to the newly single Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). Also, Nikki and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) patch things up, and she lets him know she supports him in his efforts to care for his ailing mother. Nikki will soon consider a new man in her life.

Y&R spoilers Wednesday, December 6

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday promise that Victor finds his dirty laundry aired this week. After threatening Chelsea, it’s ironic that he’s the one that winds up having his lies outed. Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) comes clean on his ties to Victor but to whom?

Today on #YR, Jack reevaluates his relationship with Nikki and Victor protects his reputation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MoQXZ5xdfE pic.twitter.com/JuJL83zV4e — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 28, 2017

Soap Hub indicates that Kevin’s confession requires The Mustache to do some fancy footwork. Kevin likely won’t tattle about Victor’s ties to Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), but he might let Nick know that he hacked his accounts and helped Victor take his dough.

Spoilers Thursday, December 7

Y&R spoilers for Thursday say, in addition to the sisters raising heck at Newman Enterprises, siblings bicker at Jabot as well. Jack handed the reins to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), but he’s still stirring the pot behind the scenes. With Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) acting as Jack’s mouthpiece and minion, Ashley isn’t steering the ship on her own, and she knows it.

Jack is adamant that he should remain a presence, and he and Ashley argue over the fate of the family business. Ashley wants Jack to focus on Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) and leave Jabot to her. Also, this week, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) finds a way to push Ashley’s buttons over Abby.

Y&R spoilers Friday, December 8

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday say Nick is ready for a new challenge. With the fire behind him and an insurance check in his pocket, what will Nick do next? Some spoilers hint he might do business with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), who is also at loose ends and looking for a new opportunity. Billy romances Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), but their New Orleans elopement stays secret.

Today on #YR, Lily shows up for Cane during a tough time and Jack shares a warm moment with Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UbUoWYFI3h pic.twitter.com/oIW8rh6mbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 1, 2017

Little Sam’s condition improves, but Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) rejects the tyke. Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) cuddles the baby and impresses Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). A Cane-Hilary romance is hinted. Tune into CBS all week to see these events unfold and check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.