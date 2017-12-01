‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan Reveals If Victor Will Reveal Her Baby Secret

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to turn Victor (Eric Braeden) down and decline his tree-lighting party invitation. Victor doesn’t take it well and strongly suggests that she attend the party. In fact, he implies that if she doesn’t come with her son, Connor he will have no other choice but reveal Christian’s real paternity to Nick.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Chelsea thought Victor would be okay with it. Instead, he ends up threatening her and left her feeling terrified. Chelsea thought they made a deal never to reveal Christian’s paternity, so for Victor to bring it up completely takes her by surprise.

Melissa Claire Egan shares that Chelsea feels as if she has no other choice by the cave to his demands. She doesn’t think she has a choice. She worries that if she doesn’t attend with Connor, Victor will tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Adam is Christian’s real father.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Noah (Robert Adamson) join Chelsea and Nick for their tree-trimming party. Chelsea casually suggests they all, including Nick, swing by Victor’s to participate in the Newman festivities. Nick doesn’t want to go and wonders why she suddenly wants to change the plans. Nick is adamant that he doesn’t want to be a part of Victor’s holiday plans.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor calls Chelsea and wonders when she and Connor will arrive at the party. She tries again to get out of the party, but Victor again reminds her what is at stake if she doesn’t attend. Chelsea starts to panic, and she knows that she must go to Victor’s house unless she wants Nick to find out about Christian’s paternity.

Chelsea ends up going to the party to keep Victor from hurting Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea tells Nick that Victor had pressured her to go to his party. Nick isn’t happy about it, and he wonders if his father will ever stop controlling them.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea thinks she stopped Victor from revealing Christian’s paternity by attending his party. However, Victor could have something up his sleeve and has made it known that he believes it’s time for Nick to find out the truth.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.