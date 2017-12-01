Did Tamra Judge Just Confirm Heather Dubrow Will Be Back For Season 13 Of ‘RHOC’?

Real Housewives of Orange County veteran Tamra Judge might have just spilled the beans that bestie Heather Dubrow is returning for Season 13. The Cut Fitness owner just shared a post on Instagram suggesting the former RHOC star is returning after much speculation.

Heather left the franchise after Season 11, much to the dismay of fans. RHOC viewers were extremely disappointed they would not see the big reveal of Heather’s new dream home. Heather and husband Terry Dubrow’s new home was under construction for all of Season 11, and fans never got to see the end result. If Tamra’s new post on Instagram is true, the viewers might get to see Chateau Dubrow sooner rather than later.

Tamra shared a screen grab from Heather’s Instagram story last night, as she and her husband detailed the beginning of their vacation together. Heather shared an image of she and Terry in their first class pods and joked how she was used to sitting next to her friend on flights, which Tamra shared on her own feed.

Tamra captioned the photo, “Safe travels @heatherdubrow. Season 13 [Shocked Emoji]”

Within minutes, fans flooded the comment section demanding to know if Heather was returning for Season 13. Many expressed hope the mother of four would be returning, and Tamra took it a little further, heightening the speculation.

???? Safe travels @heatherdubrow . Season 13 ???? #cuddles & #drinks #rhoc #fancypants A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:27am PST

User @michellecmcinnes commented, “Oh I hope @heatherdubrow is coming back and Peggy and the skinny one with the long hair are gone.”

Tamra commented right back with the hand emoji for “A-OK”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kelly Dodd suggested Heather could be making a comeback as well. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly commented on her frenemies return, “Never say never.”

Many fans were not happy with the past season of RHOC, with thousands of viewers demanding Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin be fired before the next season. News has already broke that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, has been demoted to a friend of the Housewives for Season 13. All About the Real Housewives reported Vicki’s demotion back in October, but the OG has yet to comment on the matter.

Season finale tonight. #rhoc #byefelicia #byseason12 ???? #bravotv A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Radar Online has just reported Peggy was fired entirely from the show, but the word is still out on returning housewife, Lydia.

For now, there is no confirmation on Heather’s definitive return, but all signs seem to be pointing to yes!