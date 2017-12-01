‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Galen Gering Discusses Rafe, Hope, And The Bo Brady Bombshell

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe Hernandez is still reeling from his breakup with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering discussed the storyline. He brought up that famous Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell) bombshell that led to “Rope” ending their relationship. What was going through Rafe’s mind?

Earlier this week, Rafe and Hope got into a huge fight. It began with her being upset that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) gave her position to Rafe Hernandez. From there, the argument turned into a confrontation over why she won’t set a wedding date. By the time Hope took off her engagement ring, her late husband, Bo Brady, was mentioned.

Galen Gering was asked how Rafe feels when Hope agrees that he will never be Bo on Days Of Our Lives. The actor explained what was going through his character’s mind.

“He obviously invested a lot of time and loves her dearly and when she says, ‘Yeah, you’re not Bo,’ that’s the last thing he wants to hear. He basically threw that out, hoping she’ll be like, ‘No, of course not! I would never compare you two.’ And what he ends up hearing is devastating.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that it is just a miscommunication. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rafe said he is not Bo Brady. Hope replied that he is right, he isn’t her dead husband. Rafe took this to mean that he wasn’t as good as Bo, but that isn’t what the former commissioner meant by her statement. Instead of the two talking about it, Hope returned the engagement ring and “Rope” broke up.

Rafe is devastated about the split and ended up coming across Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) while thinking about what went wrong. The two end up talking about their problems and having some cocktails. One thing leads to another and the two end up in bed together.

For those concerned about “Rope,” there is a possibility that they might reconcile. Alison Sweeney revealed that after sleeping with Rafe, she tries to get the two back together. However, it was hinted that “Safe” sleeping together might end up being exposed. If and when Hope finds out, will she ever forgive the man she was going to marry? Fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out what happens with this couple.

Squissssh. Hahha #noidea #crunch #days @kristianalfonso ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Galen Gering (@ggering) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.