The family of Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has set up a legal defense fund in his name to help defray his mounting legal fees. The Flynn family is claiming that the legal cost of an appropriate defense for former Trump campaign bigwig Michael Flynn far exceeds his ability to pay. And the legal bills of Michael Flynn must be steep, as he is said to have a net worth of $9 million with an annual salary (prior to his firing) of nearly $1 million, according to Finapp.com.

However, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s legal fundraising has likely hit a snag today after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about communications with Russia and Russian officials. It was revealed this morning that Michael Flynn was being charged with one count of lying twice to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador, at just after 10:30 a.m. east coast time, Flynn pleaded guilty to this charge. Michael Flynn says he will now cooperate with Robert Mueller in his investigation into further communications and collusion between the Trump administration and Russian officials.

Michael Flynn’s statement after pleading guilty said that he took the guilty plea to benefit his family and the country.

Michael Flynn Has Been Charged With Lying To FBI, Arrested This Morning [Breaking News… https://t.co/y3tXmDnygW — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) December 1, 2017

Former Lt. General Michael Flynn has added a link to his Twitter account to ask United States citizens to help him out with his legal bills with his Mike Flynn Legal Defense Fund. The website, created by his sister and younger brother, touts the military credentials of Michael Flynn and also stresses Flynn’s importance to Donald Trump and the Trump administration, even saying that the president was considering Michael Flynn for the number two position instead of Mike Pence.

“Throughout the 2016 Presidential campaign, Mike was considered a Vice Presidential candidate and later served as an advisor and speaker, many times introducing then-candidate Trump at numerous campaign events across the country. After a successful presidential campaign and an historic election victory, Mike was asked by President Trump to serve as his National Security Advisor.”

At no point does the Flynn family say on the Mike Flynn Legal Defense Fund website that Flynn has been charged or has pleaded guilty to the FBI, but they do say that he would be grateful if you can make a donation to pay his mounting legal bills.

“The costs of legal representation associated with responding to the multiple investigations that have arisen in the wake of the 2016 election place a great burden on Mike and his family. They are deeply grateful for considering a donation to help pay expenses relating to his legal representation.”

But in light of the suggestion that Michael Flynn has had improper communications and relationships with the governments of Turkey and Russia, the website asks that only U.S. citizens and permanent residents should contribute to the Mike Flynn Legal Defense Fund. The Flynn family is asking that no foreign nationals contribute to the legal fund.

The point person on the Michael Flynn family fund is Flynn’s sister, Barbara Flynn Redgate, who lives in San Diego.

NEW: Michael Flynn is concerned over son’s potential legal exposure in Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe Flynn Jr. was in Russia when Flynn met with Putin-& was fired from Trump's transition for spreading fake news & Pizzagate#TrumpRussia #LockFlynnUp #AMJoyhttps://t.co/glWbmPyPFx — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 9, 2017

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has thanked his brother and sister in the past months for setting up the Mike Flynn Legal Defense Fund to help him pay his legal bills, says Politico.

“[My wife and I] are very grateful to my brother Joe and sister Barbara for creating a fund to help pay my legal defense costs. We deeply appreciate the support of family and friends across this nation who have touched our lives.”

Previously, there were rumors that Donald Trump was paying the legal bills for Michael Flynn, but that rumor was shot down last month by a Trump administration official to CBS.

“POTUS is not paying anything to Flynn. President (Trump) has never been approached for money from Manafort or Flynn and would not contribute under these circumstances.”

Legal expenses for Michael Flynn continue to accrue, as he has not yet been sentenced after his guilty plea and will need legal representation while he cooperates with Robert Mueller.