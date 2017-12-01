‘PUBG’ To Run At 30 FPS On Xbox One And Scorpio, Shooting For 60 FPS

The launch of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds into the Xbox One Game Preview program is approximately a week and a half away. Creative director Brendan Greene made a surprising statement that PUBG will run at 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X in an interview but had to retract it a day after it was published.

It’s not clear if Greene’s published statement was a misunderstanding, simply incorrect statement, or something changed from the time of the interview to when it was published. However, it came across as PUBG will run at 60 fps on the Xbox One X while the base Xbox One will run at 30 fps with the goal to reach 60 fps.

“The great thing about Battlegrounds is that it’s not…unlike the more high paced shooters, frame rate isn’t that important. Yes, it is important, but it’s not as important for us as it is a twitch shooter. So we’re aiming for 60; not sure if we’ll get there, but that is our aim,” he explained in issue 194 of Games.tm (via Wccftech).

Once this information became public, Green responded Friday morning on Twitter with a correction explaining it will be locked at 30 fps on all Xbox consoles. This is only when the game is released into the Xbox Game Preview program. This leaves open the possibility to the framerate being increased later as they get further into development.

While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. We’re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more. — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 1, 2017

It’s not clear if the decision to launch PUBG at 30 fps on the Xbox One X is because it isn’t ready to run at 60 fps or to ensure parity between the new and old console. Running at different framerates between is not terribly uncommon. Fortnite: Battle Royale allows Xbox One X owners to run at an uncapped framerate, for example.

It also could simply be Greene and the rest of the studio at Bluehole would rather run PUBG at 30 fps when it is first released on the console to ensure stability and reduce issues. They can then see about bumping the framerate up once the worst of the initial bugs and performance issues are ironed out if changing it doesn’t cause any additional problems.

Bluehole

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is scheduled to launch on December 12 for the Xbox One. It will have all the same content as the PC version minus the new desert map, which still hasn’t hit the test servers on PC yet. It will stay in the Xbox Game Preview program for an undetermined amount of time while the PC version is expected to exit Steam Early Access later in December.