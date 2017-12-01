‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Dec 4-8: Fallout From Jason Reveal, Sam Chooses, Franco Struggles

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8, promise that the fallout from revealing who is the “real” Jason has just begun and both men are left reeling. Only one can be Jason Morgan, one is Drew Cain, and Sam must make some tough choices in her life. All that assembled for the ID reveal on Friday walk away stunned and must figure out what’s next now that the truth is unleashed. Here’s what happens next week on the ABC soap.

GH spoilers Monday, December 4

The latest General Hospital spoilers for Monday say the fingerprint confirmation is in and Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) spills that he’s the reason both men have Jason’s memories. After she knows the truth, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) must fight for her future. After leaving the PCPD, new-Jason (Billy Miller) heads down to the docks where this plot kicked off.

Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) struggles with his conscience and whether to tell Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) that he’s known the truth for a while. Andre doesn’t spill that Franco knew, so his secret is safe if he wants to keep it. Liz defends herself when her intentions are questioned.

General Hospital spoilers Tuesday, December 5

GH spoilers for Tuesday promise that Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) is surprised to see Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and their run-in might be at the hospital when Maxie goes for her first prenatal screening. Amy will be thrilled to learn the big baby news. Sam has made her decision and makes her intentions known – she’ll stick with the guy she married most recently.

Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) launches a plan. At the Q mansion, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) battles with Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) intervenes to make peace with a compromise he suggests.

GH spoilers Wednesday, December 6

Some General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday from TV Source indicate that Sam goes to her mom, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), for help. Sam likely has questions about the legality of her marriage since she never divorced old-school Jason and that puts the validity of her current marriage in question.

Lulu digs up some interesting truth after Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) catches her snooping. Ned stands firm and won’t let the women’s war take over his life. Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) run into each other, and things turn ugly. Nelle has cash in her pocket from spilling the Man Landers truth, but has a new scam in mind already.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/ptv0zmQ7kE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 1, 2017

General Hospital spoilers Thursday, December 7

Some new GH spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) pursues the Cassadine link to the two Jasons swap. He gets a lead on Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and acts on it. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is thrilled to have the DNA results back, but it turns out Oscar is not the offspring of one of the Jasons. Oscar’s dad remains a mystery for now, and Kim Nero (Tamara Bruan) keeps lying.

Franco surprises Elizabeth in the days leading up to their surprise engagement after she proposes to her troubled sweetie. Sam goes to someone unlikely to discuss her problems. Is she going back to Nina or will it be Liz since they both have baby daddy issues after the reveal? Lulu goes to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) with the truth she discovered.

GH spoilers Friday, December 8

New General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps for Friday tell us that Carly has a bad day after she fights with Nelle and things go downhill from there. Sonny has questions about his BFF’s five years of captivity and is determined to get answers. Oscar comes clean to his mother that he has not let go of the issue of his paternity and won’t chill out until he learns the truth.

Obrecht's still got some tricks up her sleeves, West Coast. But Sonny wants answers now. STARTING NOW – a thrilling, new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1kjzEXDuLp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 30, 2017

Franco gets more than he bargained for, but a happy ending is in the cards for the reformed serial killer. Meanwhile, Sam has a reunion that is uncomfortable. Sounds like she’s face-to-face with her dad Julian Jerome (William deVry) now that he’s a free man.

The reveal of which of the guys is Drew and which is Jason is not the end of this story, but the beginning, as teased in this week’s soap magazine interview with GH writers Shelly Altman and Chris Van Etten. Catch up now on the latest scoop on the rumors of a major character death in the next few weeks, why Liz can’t be too mad for Franco hiding the Jason truth, and how Burton’s return has boosted ratings. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.