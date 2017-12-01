Teresa Giudice Films The ‘RHONJ’ Season 8 Reunion Special As Her Father Remains Hospitalized

Teresa Giudice might be dealing with a family health crisis after her father, Giancinto Gorga, was hospitalized for pneumonia, but that didn’t stop the mother of four from showing up for the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion special earlier this week.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice reported for filming on Thursday morning after spending an entire night with her father in the hospital just hours prior.

“All of the ladies love Teresa,” an on-set spy revealed to Radar Online on December 1. “They hugged her and told her she was so brave for coming to work in the middle of her dad’s hospitalization.”

Earlier this week, after Giancinto was taken to the hospital after a serious bout with pneumonia, Teresa Giudice skipped her scheduled appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, so that she could remain by her father’s side. Luckily, according to a source close to the reality star, her father is holding on as he continues to battle back against the illness.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Teresa Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, tragically passed away at age 66 in March after her own battle with pneumonia. The death was unexpected and completely devastated Giudice, who was set to begin filming on Season 8 just weeks after the event took place.

Teresa Giudice has been keeping a close eye on her father since the death of her mother, and months ago, she and her younger brother, Joe Gorga, were seen celebrating his 74th birthday. Giancinto Gorga has also been spotted at Teresa Giudice’s new restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta and Pizza, which she and Joe Gorga opened together earlier this year in East Hanover, New Jersey.

So far, Teresa Giudice and her family, including her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, have stayed silent about their father’s illness.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Siggy Flicker, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.