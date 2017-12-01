‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Tries To Reunite Rafe And Hope After One-Night Stand, Alison Sweeney Says

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will wonder about having a future with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). However, after their one-night stand, she realizes that he just wants Hope when he won’t stop talking about his former fiancee. So, Sami takes things in another direction and vows to get “Rope” back together again.

Galen Gering and Alison Sweeney spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Rafe and Sami sleeping together. The man who plays Rafe on Days of Our Lives explained that both characters are just being there for each other. After having a few drinks and talking, one thing leads to another.

“They’re both searching for something and trying to fill voids in their hearts, and it evolves into this sexual thing. But I think afterward he’s just feeling very empty and pretty much destroyed.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the next morning, Sami wonders if there could be a future between them. However, her thoughts are quickly switched to another direction when Rafe won’t stop talking about the woman he was going to marry. This leads Sami to try to reunite the couple, Alison Sweeney explained.

“She wakes up kind of thinking that maybe there’s something that can come of this. [When Rafe talks about Hope] she realizes this is a one-night thing, and it meant something in the moment and helped them feel better, but it’s not more than that. So, she goes out of her way and helps to get Rafe and Hope get back together.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope shows up at Sami’s hotel room. Rafe goes into a panic and hides while listening to their conversation. Hope opens up about her feelings for the new commissioner. Sami urges her to talk to Rafe about it. Galen Gering said it really moves Rafe.

“He hears Hope pour her heart out. That really just crushes him. It dawns on him the mistake he made based on hearing Hope’s true feelings. Now, he’s ruined everything, and that’s all the more devastating to him.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that after Hope leaves, he thanks Sami for going to bat for him. He leaves to go talk to her, and Hope opens up her heart. He wants to tell her the truth about sleeping with Sami. However, he is conflicted because he doesn’t want to hurt the woman he loves. So, he stays quiet about what happened. However, will he be able to keep it a secret, or will the truth be exposed?

There is no word on if Sami’s plan to reunite “Rope” works or not. However, it was hinted by the actors at a recent fan event that there might still be a future for “Rope.” Unfortunately, secrets always come out at the worst times. Expect the same to happen on Days of Our Lives. When that happens, will Hope be able to forgive Rafe?

