Javi Marroquin Spreading Rumors About ‘Teen Mom’ Stars: Distancing Himself From Franchise?

Javi Marroquin seems to have taken a step back from the Teen Mom 2 franchise. After going through a divorce with Kailyn Lowry, he isn’t going to be a huge part of her life. Kailyn may want to film when she’s focusing on her career, her new podcast and spending time with her son, Lux Russell. Lowry has previously revealed that Marroquin was controlling during their marriage, so it is surprising that he’s stepping back so much now that they are not together. But Javi may have another plan in mind, as he’s being paid to share unflattering stories about his co-stars from Teen Mom 2 and he’s dating Briana DeJesus, Kailyn’s new co-star.

According to various tweets shared on his timeline, Javi Marroquin seems to have no problem sharing stories about the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars. Over the past couple of days, he has tweeted stories about Jenelle Evans and the rumors that David Eason may be abusing her, and stories about Maci Bookout putting her kids in danger. Surely, his co-stars aren’t happy about the stories he’s sharing for the sake of money in his pocket. But interestingly, he hasn’t shared any negative stories about Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

No plans are the best plans. Had a good time with you #makingmemories A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:35am PST

It was just a few months ago that Javi Marroquin decided to go public with Briana DeJesus. The two had been hanging out in secrecy because Briana was nervous about going public. It seems like she didn’t want to anger her new Teen Mom 2 co-stars as they are very protective of one another. But on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Briana said that she didn’t care about having a good relationship with Kailyn.

It’s possible that as long as Marroquin and Briana are dating, he won’t post any negative articles about her. It’s possible that he will slowly remove himself from the show, as he and Briana are in a long-distance relationship, but that means he may still be featured on Teen Mom 2 when the show returns next year.

Javi Marroquin will be back on television tonight for Marriage Bootcamp. Since he doesn’t talk about his plans on Twitter or Instagram, it’s uncertain whether he plans on returning to Teen Mom 2.