‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Dec 4-8: Steffy’s Guilt Spirals, Quinn Spills Cheating Evidence To Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8 promise more on the Still cheating debacle and intense rivalry between two brothers that will rage across their personal and professional lives. Here’s a look at what’s ahead next week on B&B as the CBS soap heats up after Ingo Rademacher’s big debut.

Bold spoilers Monday, December 4

The latest Bold and Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central say that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is desperate to make sure Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) won’t leave her. She wants to come clean, but Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tells her that will ruin her marriage. Of course, he doesn’t want her marriage to last, since he’s fallen hard for his daughter-in-law.

On Monday, the duo makes a deal they think will preserve Steffy’s union with Liam, but the truth will come out soon thanks to an unlikely event on Friday’s show. Also on Monday, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is furious to learn that Thorne Forester (Ingo Rademacher) is bunking with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 5

Encouraged by Brooke, Bold spoilers hint indicate that Thorne shows off his new design skills to his dad, Eric Forrester (John McCook), on Tuesday. Thorne tells him that he inherited his dad’s talent. Thorne takes advantage of the moment to remind Eric that Ridge isn’t his son by blood. Ridge is consumed with jealousy over Brooke and Thorne stepping into the design realm and mocks his little brother’s efforts.

Also at Forrester on Tuesday, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) compare notes on Thorne and Ridge. Quinn has bonded with Ridge and considered him a friend, but doesn’t know as much about Thorne. Ivy is happy to fill her in as the two gossip at FC.

Bold spoilers Wednesday, December 6

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Wednesday, Steffy spirals deeper into her depressed state when Liam again asks for her forgiveness for his kissing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Steffy just wants to put it all behind them, but she’s way too sensitive, and finally, Liam begins to sense that something is amiss.

Over at Il Giardino, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) sees Thorne is back in town and wonders how she can use him to work her agenda of splitting Eric and Quinn up so she can become Mrs. Forrester once again. Sheila is working many angles right now, warming up to Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and now sets her sights on the prodigal brother.

B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 7

The newest Bold spoilers for Thursday say that Eric sits down with Brooke and fills her in on the entangled Forrester history and reveals that he, Ridge, and Thorne all have a romantic history with Brooke. Of course, Quinn knew some of this, but to have it all summarized neatly is solid info for Quinn and a neat little reminder for those that forgot the history or newer B&B viewers.

Feeling threatened, Ridge sets up a “steamy” surprise for Brooke. He wants to rekindle their romance, but what she overheard between him and Quinn, plus Thorne’s admonishment not to trust Ridge, are fresh on her mind. Good thing Hope is back soon, with recast Annika Noelle, to support her mother.

Bold spoilers for Friday, December 8

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday reveal that Thorne finally discovers it was Quinn that Ridge was canoodling with when he broke Brooke’s heart and ended their engagement. Thorne confronts his big brother and lays into him about his ongoing playboy ways and how shabbily he’s treated Brooke.

Ridge won’t take it well when his brother rehashes all of his recent mistakes. The brother battle heats up soon. Liam gets a missing piece of the puzzle when Quinn tells him that Steffy was at the Forrester gatehouse the night of their blowout fight. This is the first clue that leads Liam to the cheating revelation.

With Thorne’s return, everything has changed, and the cheating scandal is set to erupt. Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Ridge bringing Hope to LA to surprise Brooke, Thorne’s revenge plans for Aly’s death, and the latest recast rumors about Taylor. Check back often for more The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and news.