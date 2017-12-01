Kailyn Lowry Alone For Christmas? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star May Spend The Holidays Without Her Sons

For Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, this Christmas is going to be all about her, especially since she won’t have two of her sons with her for the holiday. Her two oldest boys, Isaac (whose dad is Jo Rivera) and Lincoln (who Lowry shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), will be celebrating with their dads, so it will be just Lowry and baby Lux on the special day.

Where Will Her Boys Spend Christmas?

On her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry revealed that she had the boys for Thanksgiving, so they will spend Christmas with their dads. The 25-year-old gets her sons every other Christmas, and she has arranged it to where she always gets her kids on the same holidays, which is what she wanted.

Baby Lux will be with her because she “always has Lux,” due to her friend Chris Lopez bailing after she gave birth. Radar Online says he is refusing paternity and has not seen the baby in months and will not pay child support.

Lowry says that when she has the kids for Christmas, she is a holiday person. However, during the years that she doesn’t, she is a “me person.” This makes sense because, with three sons, three baby daddies, and a new girlfriend, Lowry probably doesn’t get a lot of “me” time.

Lowry will get the chance to see her oldest boys on December 23 and December 24 when they will all do “Christmas stuff” together in Philadelphia.

Will Kailyn Lowry Be Spending The Holidays With New GF Dominique Potter?

She didn’t say if she will be spending any time with her new girlfriend, Dominique Potter, during the holidays. (Lowry recently revealed that she is a dating a woman, and it is likely to be her friend, Potter, but has not been confirmed).

Lowry’s Absent Mother Influenced Her To Become A Teen Mom

The young mom had her first baby when she was 17, and according to People Magazine, Lowry claims that her mother’s absence in her life influenced her to have a baby at a young age. The reality star’s mom has battled addiction her whole life, and their strained relationship made Kailyn Lowry “want to be a better parent.”

She says that she wants to be everything her mom never was, but that doesn’t mean she wants her out of her life. She says that every time she thinks she doesn’t want to talk to her anymore, she always goes back and gives her another chance.