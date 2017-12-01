Kailyn Lowry ‘Marriage Boot Camp’: She Says It Was Emotional But Viewers Slam ‘Perfect’ Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry may be busy with her new podcast and taking care of her kids, but this Teen Mom 2 star may have an obligation to promote Marriage Boot Camp. Before she got pregnant, Lowry decided it would be a good idea to film the reality show with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. At the time, the two weren’t fully divorced, but they had filed and they were trying to find a way to co-parent Lincoln in a civil manner. They both claim that they got something out of being on Marriage Boot Camp, and Kailyn has been emotional about Javi.

But apparently, fans haven’t seen anything yet. Last week, there wasn’t a new episode because of Thanksgiving, but the show is back tonight. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry reveals that the next two episodes are very emotional. She doesn’t reveal what she’s referring to, as it could be about another couple. However, the teaser will surely have fans tuning in. Fans already know that Kailyn and Javi won’t get back together, but they might learn how to be supportive of one another without actually being together. Throughout this season of the show, Javi has revealed that he hopes they can work things out even though he doesn’t trust her.

So much to talk about on our podcast ???? follow @coffeeconvospodcast ✨ make up by @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:24am PST

“The next two episodes of #MarriageBootcamp are so emotional,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, to which one fan wrote, “Can’t bring myself to watch it Javi just acts like he was the perfect husband 24/7 it’s cringe to watch.”

It’s very interesting to see them on Marriage Boot Camp, as this was filmed prior to her getting pregnant with another man. Marroquin seems very interested in working things out with Lowry, but she’s done with the marriage. She would get pregnant just a few months later, but it sounds like she already knew that she wanted to move on and possibly have another baby with another man. But it’s also interesting that Javi Marroquin isn’t liked by her fans. As the one fan wrote, it’s hard to see Javi be the perfect husband and only point out her flaws. For years, fans of Teen Mom 2 have suspected that he’s controlling and didn’t give her much freedom in their marriage. This could be why Kailyn had called their relationship “toxic.”

Kailyn Lowry is back for Marriage Bootcamp tonight and next Friday night.