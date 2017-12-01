Universal Orlando Introduces Brand New Character Dining Experience With Marvel Superheroes

Having a good meal is something that everyone likes to have on their vacation, but what if you could dine with the superheroes of Marvel? Well, that is exactly the opportunity that is being brought to everyone as Universal Orlando is introducing a brand new experience for all their guests. Beginning very soon, those who head into Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be able to dine in heroic style with a new Marvel Character Dinner.

On Friday morning, the Universal Blog revealed that an all-new Marvel Character Dinner would begin on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park will be able to head over to Cafe 4 in Marvel Super Hero Island and dine with their favorite heroes and heroines.

It won’t just be one or two of Marvel’s greatest, but a number of your favorites from the Avengers and X-Men including:

Captain America

Spider-Man

Rogue

Wolverine

Cyclops

Storm

All of those characters will patrol the area as you dine and keep you safe from any villains that may decide to cause trouble. They will also come around to each table to sign autographs, talk for a bit, and also take pictures with anyone there for the character dinner.

Time to defeat the most formidable foe of them all – your empty stomach.???? Read about our ALL-NEW Marvel Character Dinner at https://t.co/Udz7Ye89ED pic.twitter.com/DTmUFxICUY — Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) December 1, 2017

Along with the awesome Marvel characters, there will also be a special menu which has been created specifically for this experience. There will be specialty pizzas, fresh salads, roasted rosemary lemon chicken, shrimp scampi, and many other dishes. Don’t forget to grab a hero-sized dessert to finish things off.

All guests will also receive one digital photo from the Marvel Character Dinner which is included and it will be available in your My Universal Photos.

This new experience will be available Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is highly recommended that you make advance reservations as it may not be simple to walk in and just grab a table at any moment.

Universal Orlando is bringing it to the table big time with this new Marvel Character Dinner starting next week as it is something that guests have wanted for quite a while. Being able to dine with Captain America, Storm, and Spider-Man will be great for the young kids, and big kids, vacationing in Central Florida. This is just one more exciting thing to enjoy with all the other thrills at Islands of Adventure.