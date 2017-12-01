‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Strikes Again, Jordan Returns, Darnell Kirkwood Back In GC?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary is in for more exciting adventures following the release of her photos online. The main anchor behind the Hilary Hour received a special present from her old beau. Jordan was ruthless when it came to revenge, and he did everything before skipping town. However, Kirkwood’s fans can rejoice since there’s a high likelihood that he will be back in town.

Single Hilary Strikes Again

This week’s episode of the Young and the Restless did not work in Hilary’s favor. Ms. Curtis used to get away with her exposes, but this time, someone finally turned the tables on her. Hilary is not just ruined, but she is also left desolate and alone. This opens up several possibilities for her.

Given Hilary’s vulnerable position, it seems to be the perfect opportunity to hook up with Devon. While Devon may have qualms about bailing Hilary out, he seems to harbor feelings for her. If Hilary plans to turn over a new leaf after realizing how her show affected a lot of people, Devon might help her along the way. This week, She Knows spoilers hint that Hilary will reveal a secret between Mariah and Tessa that Devon knows nothing about. Hilary has always been quick to notice little details, and she will be on to another scoop. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will tempt Devon, so there’s a big possibility of a Hevon reunion.

On the other hand, Hilary’s newfound friendship with Cane can’t be ignored. Her long-standing rivalry with Lily might fuel her drive to get closer to Cane.

Today on #YR, Lily shows up for Cane during a tough time and Jack shares a warm moment with Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UbUoWYFI3h pic.twitter.com/oIW8rh6mbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 1, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane will make a big decision. This might have something to do with his and baby Sam’s future. Unfortunately, Lily is still doubtful if she can give Cane another chance. However, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will have no second thoughts about embracing baby Sam. Hilary used to be friends with Juliet, and she might feel a sense of loyalty to the woman even if their friendship was built mainly on their alliance.

Jordan’s Exit Will Not Last Forever

Darnell Kirkwood was rumored to be on his way out of the Young and the Restless due to the recent happenings in the soap. He said goodbye to Hilary, saying he had some engagements out of town. He left a big bomb on his wake, and Hilary will struggle to deal with the release of her nude photos to the public. Even if Jordan staged the perfect parting gift for Hilary, he will not leave town for good.

Young and the Restless casting scoops from Soap Opera Digest point to multiple sources revealing that Jordan Wilde will come back to town soon. It seems like there will be more drama involving Hilary’s scandal