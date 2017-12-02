Justin Bieber Serenades Selena Gomez In Hotel Bar: Exactly What Took Place On Jelena’s Hot Date Night

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are turning fans of their romance into Beliebers. It’s been years since Justin charmed onlookers by serenading Selena in a hotel bar. Now Bieber has done it again, and reliving that romantic scene is just one way that Justin and his songstress sweetheart are re-creating the love affair once known as Jelena (Justin + Selena). There’s no denying that many months have passed since Jelena first formed, however, and Bieber and Gomez aren’t hiding from the passage of time as both are slaying on Instagram with their hottest all-grown-up photos yet. All that’s left (hint) is for either Justin or Selena to share a photo of the lovebirds on Instagram.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Romance Hotter Than Ever

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, apparently agreed not to waste time going from renewing their friendship to rekindling their romance. An insider told Hollywood Life that Bieber and Gomez have been seen heading back to their famous favorite hotel, the Montage, where the lovebirds showed that Jelena is alive and well.

“When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited at their fave spot, he was spotted serenading her, just like old times.”

Selena and Justin are showing all signs that they are returning to their romantic ways that they cherished during the first days of their romance, and the sightings of the couple at the Montage Hotel are seen as evidence. Bieber and Gomez used to visit that hotel throughout their off-again, on-again romance, and the source revealed that the lovebirds have been seen on dates on several occasions in the last few weeks.

Selena Gomez “Loves” Having Justin Bieber Sing To Her

On each date at the famous hotel, Selena and Justin “look so incredibly happy,” added the eyewitness. Bieber has reportedly made a point of heading to the Garden Bar with Gomez. He plays the piano and sings to Selena.

“They seem to be reliving some of their old, special memories and she looks like she loves it.”

In a particularly romantic gesture, Justin took action when he learned that the Garden Bar was undergoing renovation. The source shared that Bieber took time to request that the hotel hold onto the “grand old piano so he could sneak down late at night to play it.” That piano is reportedly the same one that Justin used to serenade Selena in November 2015, crooning “My Girl” to his girlfriend.

Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:15am PST

Bieber has been through many flings in the past few years, but onlookers are speculating that his efforts to relive those Jelena traditions such as serenades are positive signs that it’s love all over again. And while Selena is all grown up and stunning, as she has shown in her sizzling hot Instagram photos, she reportedly hasn’t forgotten her feelings for Justin.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Instagram Photos Stun As She Talks Jelena

Gomez and Bieber might wish in some ways that they could go back to the beginning and undo what parted them, such as their shocking fight on Instagram. But now both Selena and Justin are using Instagram to show how they have changed. Gomez even opened up about why she decided to let Bieber return to her life after so many months of separation.

“I cherish people who have really impacted my life.”

Selena also pointed out that their romance before may have fallen apart because both she and Justin were trying to force a relationship “that wasn’t right.” But through the years, Gomez and Bieber have never stopped caring for each other, she added.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were seen crooning and canoodling on their hot date night. Carlo Allegri / AP Images

Amid speculation that Justin and Selena are in love again, fans are checking both Bieber’s and Gomez’s Instagram accounts for what will be the ultimate proof: Photos of the lovebirds together. At this point, however, Justin and Selena appear to be playing it cool, with Gomez stunning with her beauty and style sense and Bieber slaying with his sleepy-eyed charm.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

Just in case Jelena fans were hoping for more, Selena and Justin provided the romance on their recent hot date night.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez On Hot Date Night: Her Family Fears For Her Heart

In addition to singing to Gomez in the hotel bar, Bieber has been wooing her with date nights. Selena and Justin got cuddly in the cutest way on a recent date, reported Seventeen.

“Jelena hugs like they’re in love!”

Even though Gomez’s family reportedly is “still skeptical about whether they can trust Justin with Selena’s heart,” the magazine pointed out that the couple’s recent date night shows that the romance is already going to the next level. Their date night began with attending church together.

“Justin arrived a few minutes before Selena and was waiting for her there,” revealed the publication’s insider.

sunday. AMAs. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

The couple enjoyed drinks after the service, heading back to their favorite place, the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills. After a romantic experience that included beverages on the patio and listening to a jazz singer, Bieber and Gomez indulged in a public display of affection.

“It seemed like a serious conversation, but Selena broke into a smile a few times,” said the source. “She gave him a long, very tight hug.”

The insider revealed that they both seemed comfortable and happy. Gomez and Bieber were seen kissing before they ended their date, with the songstress “smiling and very happy with what Justin had said.”