Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance Matt Baier And New Wife Jennifer Respond To Her Pregnancy News

Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance, Matt Baier, is not upset to hear that she is expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Days after tying the knot with Jennifer Conlon following a brief romance, Matt Baier and his new wife spoke out about Amber Portwood’s baby news, revealing that they don’t have any ill will towards the Teen Mom OG star and her new flame.

“We are very happy for Amber and her baby,” Conlon told Radar Online on December 1. “We’re in love ourselves so we don’t have ill will. Their split was a blessing in disguise for everyone involved.”

Amber Portwood ended her engagement to Matt Baier earlier this year on Teen Mom OG. At the time, as fans may recall, Baier had failed a lie detector test in regard to cheating rumors against him. Weeks later, the ex-couple attempted to save their romance by joining the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but in July, they called it quits for good.

Once they split, Matt Baier moved to Las Vegas, where he met and ultimately married Jennifer Conlon, and Amber Portwood returned to Indiana, where she and Los Angeles-based Andrew Glennon began a romance of their own. Portwood and Glennon first established a friendship on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where he was working at the time, but didn’t engage in a romance until after she dumped Baier.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

Matt Baier told Radar Online that while he learned of Amber Portwood’s baby news weeks ago through the media, he wished she had the courtesy to inform him of the news in advance. As he explained, their romance had ended just a short time prior and he would have liked to have heard about Portwood’s pregnancy straight from her. That said, he also noted that his former fiancee doesn’t actually owe him anything when it comes to her persona life.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.