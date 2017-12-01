‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael Stunned, Carly Freaks Out Over Nelle’s Baby News

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of December 4 tease that Carly (Laura Wright) freaks out when Nelle (Chloe Lanier) announces she is pregnant with Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby. Carly had assumed final victory when Michael lost faith in Nelle and decided to break up with her. However, Nelle springs a surprise on Carly when she is least prepared for it. While Carly is busy taking sides with Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and putting pressure on Jason (Billy Miller) to accept his fate and work toward reclaiming his identity as Andre Kane, Nelle makes a desperate comeback bid.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Nelle is desperate to get back together with her rich beau, Michael because he is her only hope of escaping a life of endless struggle to make ends meet financially. It seems, however, that Nelle is her own worst enemy because Michael appeared to be open to the suggestion of getting back together with Nelle until she scuttled her chances by her compulsive scheming.

Spoilers from TV Source Magazine reveal that Nelle makes a positive impression on Michael when she sends an early Christmas gift to his sister, Josslyn (Eden McCoy). Michael appears to be having a change of heart about Nelle when he learns she’s been involved yet again in mischief.

Michael is furious when he learns from Lulu (Emme Rylan) that it was Nelle who leaked the Ask Man Landers secret. After Lulu hit on a plan to find the person who gave Maxie (Kirsten Storms) away, she discovers that Nelle was the culprit. Lulu quickly passes the information to Michael as he is wondering whether he made the right call by ditching Nelle.

Realizing that the game is up, Nelle makes a desperate last-ditch effort to fulfill her dream of getting back together with her rich boyfriend. She announces she is pregnant with Michael’s baby.

It remains uncertain whether Nelle’s pregnancy claim is true, but it is likely that Nelle is lying yet again, this time to snare a rich young bachelor.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4-8 from TV Source Magazine state that Carly has a run-in with Nelle. However, it doesn’t seem that things go Carly’s way, as GH spoilers state that the day goes from bad to worse for poor Carly. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 from TV Source Magazine state that the confrontation between Nelle and Carly escalates and Nelle stands up for herself.

Carly and Michael would certainly demand evidence to back Nelle’s claim that she is pregnant with Michael’s baby. If Nelle knows she is lying, she would be forced to rely on her scheming ways to fabricate proof.