WWE News: John Cena Facing Lawsuit From Ford Motor Company Over Car He Sold

WWE superstar John Cena is facing a hefty legal situation with the Ford Motors Company. Cena, who is known for his “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” motto in the WWE, did a bit of side hustling with a car he had received. That has led to a lawsuit being filed by Ford Motors, which as of right now, is for at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. Here are the latest details on what John Cena is being sued for and what’s next for the popular WWE superstar.

Not only is John Cena known for his wrestling and aspiring movie career, he’s also got a love for cars. Cena is often reviewing cars on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel due to his love for fancy and fast rides. One of the cars he received was a 2017 Ford GT from the Ford Motors Company. Cena signed a contract to purchase and receive the car with an MSRP of $450,000. As Ford noted, they reserve these cars to sell to “only those individuals who will be influencers and ambassadors of the vehicle and the Ford brand.” Part of the contract also mentioned that Cena needed to keep the car for at least 24 months before selling it, which he didn’t.

Cena has been hit with a lawsuit from Ford Motor Company over the sale of a 2017 Ford GT he purchased. [Image by WWE] WWE

Instead, Cena was said to have sold the vehicle just weeks after taking ownership of it, and he made a large profit in the process. That has led to Ford filing the lawsuit, according to The Wrap, for a breach of contract, fraud and other counts. They note in their lawsuit that they “lost almost two years of ambassadorship and brand value that Mr. Cena would have offered” if he had kept the car for the 24 months as contractually stated. While the total lawsuit amount is for “unspecified damages,” Ford is reportedly asking for at least $75,000 in damages as well as the profits Cena made from selling the car.

Cena has already made statements indicating that he plans to work with the company to right the issue. He reportedly told Ford, “I completely understand and as stated am willing to work with [the Ford representative] and Ford to make it right. My sincere apologies.”

John Cena was most recently featured as a part of WWE’s Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view and saw himself eliminated quicker than usual from a match of this type. He was taken out by the man he debuted against years ago, Kurt Angle, after an Angle Slam. Cena is now hoping his lawyer, or team of lawyers will be able to come out on top in the battle with Ford Motor Company’s litigators as he prepares for his next big match in WWE, which could be at the Royal Rumble 2018 in January.