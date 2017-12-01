Kelly Clarkson Says Her Los Angeles Home Was Robbed, ‘Our House Was Bashed In, It Was Crazy’

Kelly Clarkson spoke with Extra’s Renee Bargh, who complimented Clarkson on how happy she looked and asked the singer how things were going in her life. However, Clarkson revealed some scary news.

“We got robbed last night… Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy.”

Renee asked if anything of value was taken from the home in which the 35-year-old shares with her family.

“Materialistic things we didn’t care about, the guy was in our kid’s room… so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good.”

Other than Clarkson’s home robbery, Kelly said everything else in her family’s life had been great. Clarkson said that she considers herself and her family to be blessed and they are grateful for the blessings, especially considering that she and her family weren’t inside the home during the robbery.

Clarkson shares two children with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, including a 3-year-old daughter named River Rose and a 19-month-old son named Remington Alexander.

Thieves crept into Alanis Morissette’s Brentwood home back in February and made off with $2 million worth of items, including the singer’s treasured vintage jewelry.

LAPD officials said they give priority to break-ins that they believe are part of a crime series or committed by professional burglary crews, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They also prioritize cases where unique items, such as artwork or jewelry, are stolen or where security cameras capture suspects and offer a good chance at making an arrest.

Clarkson is happy that her children are safe, but has no plans on growing her family. Kelly has previously opened up to Us Weekly about her desire to keep her family down to six members by making her husband get a vasectomy.

“I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, ‘You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again.'”

Clarkson told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on her new SiriusXM show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in October that if she were to get pregnant again, it would be a miracle from God.

“If something happens, it’s a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, ‘If I get pregnant again, I will find you!'”

In regards to her Grammy nomination, Clarkson admitted that she was “shocked.”

“I thought I would be eligible the next year… but the song was released in enough time, and the category I’m in all the artists are killer.”

Kelly Clarkson joined James Corden for her version of “Carpool Karaoke” and the host surprised the singer by turning it into a romantic date with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

As for the “Carpool Karaoke” date with her husband, Clarkson smiled and said her husband is hilarious. Clarkson added that James Corden got her husband to participate in the “Carpool Karaoke” date.

Through her music, the American Idol alum wants to empower all women. The “Piece by Piece” singer accepted the Powerhouse award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday night. Clarkson called for female artists to strive to support and lift each other up.

Clarkson discussed working with women in the music industry, especially her recent 2017 American Music Awards collaborator Pink. Kelly Clarkson opened up and said she feels all women should come together.

“I’m a huge fan of hers… I just want to talk about the women who really inspired me. I was so excited to perform with her because I was such a huge fan of hers since the ’90s.”

During her collaboration with Pink during their opening performance at the AMAs, Kelly Clarkson said it was more or less a positive situation of women coming together instead of being pitted against one another.