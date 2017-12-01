Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller with making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador. It’s unclear right now if Flynn has been charged with one count or two, but sources are saying that Flynn has been arrested and taken into custody, and will appear in court later this morning as it is rumored that this is all part of some kind of plea deal, says Jeffrey Toobin of CNN.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is the fourth Trump associate arrested in relation to Robert Mueller’s investigation. The Trump former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates have been indicted, but Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was indicted and pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI in relation to contacts with the Russian government.

Many sources in the world of politics predicted that this was coming after Flynn’s lawyers stopped communicating with the White House and with the legal team of President Donald Trump. The senior correspondent for CNN currently perched outside the White House says it’s unclear if Trump and the White House knew that Flynn was being taken into custody this morning, but Trump has been “out of sorts” this week about something.

The New York Times is now confirming that Trump former national security adviser, Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty this morning at 10:30 a.m. ET in Federal court in Washington, D.C. Michael Flynn taking a plea would indicate that Flynn has been cooperating with Robert Mueller and company.

The accusations leveled at Trump former national security adviser Michael Flynn stem from his relationship and communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Trump campaign for president. Allegedly the lies that Flynn will admit to lying about asking Kislyak to “refrain from escalating in response to [American] sanctions” that the Obama administration had imposed.