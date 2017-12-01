Was Farrah Abraham Really Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’? Dad Micheal Speaks Out

Farrah Abraham said she was fired on social media last month and in a sneak peek at the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, she was seen being fired by a producer. However, according to the reality star’s father, Michael Abraham, there’s a bit more to the story.

During a new interview, Michael Abraham is speaking out about Farrah Abraham’s alleged firing from Teen Mom OG, explaining that while producer Morgan J. Freeman did inform his daughter that she would no longer be appearing on the MTV reality series, he wasn’t authorized to make such a decision.

On November 30, Farrah Abraham’s father spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, explaining that because her contract is with MTV and Viacom, the company who owns MTV, Morgan J. Freeman, the execrative producer of Teen Mom OG, can’t legally terminate her employment.

Continuing on to the outlet, Michael Abraham said that the production team had arranged to ambush Farrah Abraham on camera and tell her she was fired when he and his fiancé, Amy, were out of town. As he explained, Morgan J. Freeman sex-shamed his daughter and purposefully did so at a time when he was not present.

“I was disappointed than an executive producer would interject his bias and judgement into the show,” Michael Abraham explained to The Ashley.

As Michael Abraham pointed out, Farrah Abraham and the girls on the show are documenting their lives and for someone to attempt to control and influence what they are doing is wrong. Michael Abraham then said that his ex-wife Debra has not yet confirmed whether or not she will be leaving. As for himself, Michael Abraham said he would not be filming the series without his daughter.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Although Farrah Abraham has been fired by her producer, her role on Teen Mom OG may not be over for good. As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained, the network is allegedly considering hiring a different production team to film her scenes.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and Gary Shirley, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.