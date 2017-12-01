Meghan Markle Wedding Weight Loss: Is Prince Harry’s Princess Using Kate Middleton’s Famous Royal Diet?

Meghan Markle has found her Prince Charming in Prince Harry. With the engagement finally announced, Harry’s future wife has a new focus, and that’s to look her best in her wedding gown. Meghan has talked about her diet and fitness regime, but now that she has moved overseas, Markle is starting a royal weight loss plan. There are also some indications that Prince Harry’s fiance is following the same pre-wedding diet as Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s Fiance Reveals Favorite Diet Recipe

Talking about diets isn’t usually seen as a romantic gesture. But based on what Meghan has said in the past and what Prince Harry revealed about his proposal, the lovebirds may have been dining on her favorite diet recipe when they became engaged, according to Newsweek.

Markle once shared that she feels that nothing compares to a “perfectly roasted” dish of poultry, particularly chicken.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

But Meghan formed much more than a friendship when she served that chicken to Prince Harry. She and Harry revealed in a BBC interview that they were roasting chicken at his Kensington Palace house when he proposed. As for which recipe they followed, Markle has said that using an “Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe” is a “game-changer.” Apparently, that recipe changed the romance game for Meghan and Prince Harry from girlfriend and boyfriend status to engaged couple.

Ina Garten even turned to Twitter to issue her congratulations.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

The celebrity chef shared her pride in the “magic powers” of a properly roasted chicken.

Meghan Markle Following Kate Middleton’s Pre-Wedding Diet?

As for the specifics of Meghan’s pre-wedding diet, there are some signs that it is similar to Kate Middleton’s weight loss plan prior to her royal nuptials. As the Inquisitr reported, Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, used a high-protein, low-carb diet for weight loss.

The Middleton mom and daughter famously turned to the Dukan Diet, which emphasizes boosting protein and cutting carbohydrates. The diet includes lean proteins, vegetables, and fruit. Carole revealed that she cut her cravings by eating more protein. And it appears that more protein and fewer carbohydrates is exactly what Meghan is doing.

Markle has shared her fondness for slimming, high-protein sushi. She even posted a photo of a diet meal on Instagram.

Yes, please! ????#theresnoplacelikehome #sushi A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 29, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

But Meghan skipped the sushi and went for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year in terms of her protein and vegetable choices. However, rather than load up on high-carbohydrate or sugary foods such as sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows or pumpkin pie, Prince Harry’s future wife enjoyed a high-protein, low-carb holiday diet meal of ham, turkey, and green beans.

In addition to poultry, Markle is a fan of eating apples with high-protein almond butter at snack time. She believes in the benefits of green juice.

“Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me.”

With her new romance, however, Meghan may face some changes in her diet.

Prince Harry’s Princess To Use Royal Chef Rather Than Prep Her Wedding Weight Loss Diet?

College Candy pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan are likely to have a royal chef awaiting their desires.

“Imagine going from ordering sushi… to having a five-star chef at your disposal.”

Even though Prince Harry revealed that he proposed during the roasting of a chicken, Harry and Markle will not always be able to decide what to eat. That’s particularly true of royal dinners, where the host and hostess will work with a chef to choose the menu.

Meghan Markle is following a wedding weight loss diet. Can she persuade Prince Harry to join her? Matt Dunham / AP Images

Meghan has said that she typically lunches on fish and vegetables. But the royal family has a more elaborate diet. Royal Chef Darren McGrady revealed that Prince Harry’s relatives are fond of extremely “dressy” dinners. Markle also may face the temptation to stray from her high-protein, low-carb diet when Prince Harry indulges in his reported fondness for fast food. The chef shared that McDonald’s ranks as Harry’s favorite.

Meghan Markle Diet And Fitness Weight Loss Plan: Will Prince Harry Join Her For Yoga?

If Prince Harry does persuade Meghan to indulge in an occasional French fry with him, she may, in turn, persuade him to help her burn off the calories with her pre-wedding fitness weight loss regime. Markle has admitted that it’s tough to get started working out, but it’s worth the effort to exercise, reported the Insider.

“Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterward. Euphoric, almost.”

Meghan is also a fan of yoga, but if she can’t get Prince Harry to join her in sun salutations, Harry can choose from her other fitness favorites.

Markle enjoys running, jogging, rowing, working out with a trainer, and even jumping rope. She also makes time to relax with one of her beloved dogs, sipping wine, and watching TV.

“I give myself the luxury of downtime,” summed up Prince Harry’s Princess.