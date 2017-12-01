‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Marriage Proposal Teases A Ridge-Brooke Reunion, Thorne Blocks The Wedding?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that a super couple will get engaged on Christmas. As always, Bill Bell will dial up the romance just in time for the Christmas episode. Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) will keep her secret hookup with Bill (Don Diamont) under wraps. Liam (Scott Clifton ) and Steffy will have a great holiday together, which only adds to the suspense of Bill and Steffy’s tryst coming out. So, who is the lucky couple who will get engaged?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will probably get engaged again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge has not made a secret that he would like a second chance with her. Brooke has been unwilling to give him a chance for fear he would betray her. However, Ridge has won her over, and she really believes that he will be good to her this time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will have a big problem with Brooke marrying Ridge. He believes that his brother is all wrong for her. In fact, he thinks that she should dump Ridge and give him a chance. While Brooke will probably laugh it off for now, eventually she will consider Thorne’s offer. There’s a pretty good chance he will pull out all the stops to ruin their wedding.

It's raining men… Forrester men! John McCook, Thorsten Kaye, Jacob Young and Ingo Rademacher are here meeting and greeting their lucky fans. Tap our profile image to see more #BTS photos of the stars on our story! #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

During the week of December 4, Ridge and Brooke will grow closer. In the steam room, they will comment on how good they both look, and things heat up between them. Despite the fact that Brooke feels a connection with Thorne, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that she will not be able to resist Ridge’s charm.

On Christmas day, Ridge will pop the question, and Brooke will say yes. Thorne and Quinn (Rena Sofer) could have some strong feelings about them tying the knot.

Thorne will probably try to warn Brooke that marrying Ridge is a bad idea. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that no matter how many times Ridge hurts Brooke, she keeps coming back for more.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers should expect Thorne to make a plan on how to break Ridge and Brooke up in the coming months. There’s no way he’ll allow Ridge marry the woman he wants for himself.

#Repost @ingorademacher ・・・ Tune into today for my debut on @boldandbeautifulcbs @cbsdaytime @cbstv as the New Thorne ???????? A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:48am PST

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.