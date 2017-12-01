‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Newman Vs. Newman, Abbott Vs. Abbott, Sibling Fights Continue

Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease that the Newmans and Abbotts have family issues to deal with. The two families will continue to have conflicts, but each clan has to settle internal problems first. Victor will continue to punish Nick for his actions, even if it means using the Christian paternity card. However, he might face problems when one of his shady dealings comes to light. With Dina’s health problem, the Abbotts also need to make adjustments and settle their differences.

Victor’s Problems Pile Up

There will be a lot of conflict in the Newman family. Abby decided to quit because of Victoria. Abby will only return if she gets a raise and if she doesn’t have to report to Victoria. Victor needs to find the best way to settle the issue between her daughters if he wants peace in Newman Enterprises. Spoilers tease Nikki will learn about Abby’s demands on Victor.

Meanwhile, Nick will feel left out after Victor decides to leave him out of the invitation. However, the Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate Nick thinks his father has nothing else to take away from him. However, Victor will still have time to dangle Christian’s paternity secret in front of Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Digest hint Chelsea will give in to Victor’s demands for fear that the truth will hurt Nick. However, more issues might be headed to their relationship since Kevin will be back in Genoa City on Wednesday, and his alliance with Victor will become public. The secret behind Chloe’s death might be revealed. Either way, Nick will find himself in a tricky situation, and he will have a challenging task on Friday’s episode of the Young and the Restless.

Today on #YR, Chelsea jeopardizes her relationship with Victor and Hilary is exposed! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yWRQ7SliS0 pic.twitter.com/KRyQoy1iYc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 30, 2017

Abbotts Fight Over Jabot

Victor will not be the only one with problems in the family business. Ashley and Jack will continue to fight over Jabot. The family had to deal with Dina’s sickness. As a result, they had to discuss what to do. As expected, Ashley and Jack will clash over the management of the company.

Despite the issues with the family business, Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease Jack will try to catch up with Dina although he will struggle with it. Meanwhile, Ashley and her mother will toast to the future. While on the subject of bonding and reconciliation, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nikki will make amends with Jack.

Other Young and the Restless Spoilers

Baby Sam’s life was in danger this week in the Young and the Restless, and spoilers for next week tease he will make major changes in his life. Cane and Lily reconnected thanks to Juliet’s baby, and this might be the wake-up call Cane needs to put his life back in order. Young and the Restless spoilers also tease Hilary will figure something out and Mariah will learn a huge secret.