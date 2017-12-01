‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 119 Spoilers: Leaked Images Reveal Next Victim From Universe 7!

As the end of Tournament of Power draws near, several fighters are already on the verge of elimination, and a universe or two will be erased soon. Universe 7 is currently the group with the most number of fighters, but the latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers revealed the elimination of another character. Who will be the next victim from Universe 7?

As of now, only three fighters were eliminated from Universe 7. These include Krillin, Tenshinhan, and Master Roshi. Though they left the tournament early, they managed to defeat several fighters from other universes. So far, the remaining fighters of Universe 7 are Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Son Gohan, Android 18, Android 17, and Piccolo.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Universe 7 dealt with the fighters from Universe 2 and Universe 6, two of the universes expected to vanish next. The Androids of Universe 7 knocked Ribrianne and Rosie out of bounds while Son Goku and Frieza will soon defeat the three others. Meanwhile, Son Gohan and Piccolo are facing the Namekians of Universe 6, Saonel and Pirina.

The leaked information for Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 revealed that the Omni-King will erase Universe 6. This means farewell to Beerus’ twin brother Champa, Hit, Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale. The upcoming episode will also feature the elimination of a fighter from Universe 7. Universe 4 warriors will finally showcase their real ability and target the weakened Son Goku and other Universe 7 fighters.

Episode 119 Weekly Shōnen Jump preview, with minor changes by @Herms98 from his Korean translation yesterday. Thanks to him and to @YonkouProd as always for the pretty scan. After a brief respite we're sadly back to 1/8-pagers. Double issue next week, hopefully covering 120-121. pic.twitter.com/oLa4Rqmcoa — Terez (@Terez27) December 1, 2017

With less than 16 minutes left in the Tournament of Power, Universe 4 may have felt it’s already time to execute their main battle plan. Their strategy will be effective enough to take down one fighter from Universe 7. So far, it remains a mystery who will be the next fighter to be eliminated. However, the leaked image for Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 could give a major hint regarding the fourth victim from Universe 7.

As shown in the image posted by YonkouProduction, Son Gohan and Piccolo will be targeted by Universe 4. The two fighters must be exhausted from their battle against Saonel and Pirina. Based on the order of elimination of Universe 7 fighters, it seems like Piccolo will be the next to be knocked out of the arena.

Dragon Ball Super creator Akira Toriyama might be eliminating fighters from the weakest to the strongest. If this is really the case, Piccolo could soon join Krillin, Tenshinhan, and Master Roshi on the sideline. Another possible character to be eliminated is Android 18. Android 18 received an injury while fighting Ribrianne, making her a vulnerable target for Universe 4.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.