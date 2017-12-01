Many fans were shocked after Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart confirmed their breakup in April 2013. Rumors have it that the former Twilight lead stars had already been engaged, but things went south after the actress reportedly had an affair with director Rupert Sanders in 2012. Because of this, some followers of the ex-couple have speculated that FKA Twigs’ former boyfriend had regretted being paired with Kristen in the vampire-themed film series.

Speaking to Esquire in 2014, Robert Pattinson said that the hardest part of his split with Kristen Stewart is the aftermath. The Good Time star stated that the cheating scandal of his ex-ladylove did not really matter, as it is just “normal” for young people to commit mistakes. Robert added he finds it hard talking about his breakup to other people because he cannot predict their reactions.

“It’s like that scene in Doubt [the 2008 film in which Philip Seymour Hoffman plays a priest suspected of inappropriate behavior], where he’s talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.”

When asked about his experience working on the Twilight series with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson told E! News said it was a magical way to spend his younger years. The former fiancé of FKA Twigs even admitted to the news outlet that he still couldn’t believe that he was a part of the successful movie franchise. The 31-year-old American actor said that time in his life was “amazing.”

“I mean it’s completely crazy. I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout—a psychological fallout years later.”

The statements of Robert Pattinson came a few weeks after Kristen Stewart shared that she felt fortunate to have become one of the main characters of the Twilight series. The girlfriend of Stella Maxwell also said she had learned a lot from it. However, the 27-year-old actress divulged that she is not fond of recalling the past.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way…I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience.”

Meanwhile, Blasting News previously reported that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart could possibly be reunited in the small screen through The Rook. The news outlet claimed that Stephenie Meyer is bringing a new supernatural show that is based on the Twilight saga. It added that the former couple might reprise their roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the imminent series.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the former Twilight lead stars has confirmed anything as of yet.